Faith in Canada Post far from licked

This week I found myself with an unlikely ally in my struggle to bring back the art of the handwritten letter. In the age of email, Zoom and Facebook, it's been my mission to promote the fine art of scrawling a few lines on some pulped tree fibre, enclosing it in an envelope and sticking a stamp on it so that it can creep through the postal system to its intended recipient. I know, I know. There are reasons that people refer to the post office as the Post Awful, or the Post Slothful. Bringing back the handwritten letter was the reason I instituted Post Something Day, a non-sectarian, egalitarian, all-inclusive worldwide celebration of actual, tangible mail. Post Something Day occurs on the last day of February and of August each year. I'll confess right here that I haven't made an effort to observe my own holiday this year, because ever since my job went galley-west last March, I've been practising the art of the handwritten letter pretty steadily. Most weeks I write at least two letters, and sometimes as many as six or seven.

I have no lack of takers for snail mail. When I ask someone for their address so I can send real mail, nobody ever says "What? Handwritten personal missives on paper, delivered to my door? No, thank you. I eschew all tree-based birthday cards, seasonal felicitations, congenial cogitations, billets-doux or other miscellaneous similarly obsolete forms of non-business communication." Would you believe it? Not a one! Au contraire, they all say, "Yes! I love real mail!" and sometimes, "Gimme!" I like writing – choosing the paper and the colour of ink to write in, composing the letter, and writing it. I enjoy adding little surprises – a paper toy, a little drawing, a silly poem. I like putting fancy stamps on the envelope. All this gives me a great deal of pleasure, and clearly I am one) some kind of word-and-paper nerd (surprise!) and two) weird. I say this last because apparently few of us are like that. I have friends who are clearly as weird as I am because they also write physical letters, and seem to enjoy it. And then there is the rest of the population. My quest to revive the art of the letter seemed doomed to failure, and then this unlikely ally appeared. Guess who? Canada Post. I know! Who'd have thought? I'm sure every one of us has at least one Canada Post horror story which would suggest that its aim is to discourage us from using the mail at all. But, people, it's all a horrible misunderstanding. They really, really want us to write letters.

I'm sure you got the same mailing; a folded card, white on purple, with "I've been meaning to write/ Je voulais t'écrire" on the outside, and inside, a postage-paid postcard all set to be used. They don't even want the money – they just want us to write something and mail it to someone. That's a masterful bit of promotion; it beats Post Something Day all hollow. The use of "t'écrire" rather than "vous écrire" is a nice touch, suggesting as it does a personal note rather than a past-due reminder. That sentimental old corporation! It brought a tear to my eye. Did that tender little note of encouragement to "share special moments" and "make their day" bring a lump to your throat, too? It's true that, as postcards go, this one is lame enough to need crutches, or at least a cane. Postcards should show scenic views, or cats doing unspeakably cute things, or, well, almost anything but "I've been meaning to write" in white on purple. Who's going to stick that to their fridge with a magnet? But baby steps, baby steps. The morning after I got it, I sat down to write that postcard. I'd sent a hundred or so letters in the course of the year – Canada Post had sent millions out. It was clear to me that Canada Post must be feeling the isolation even more than I was. I decided to send them a postcard to make their day, to let them know that someone understood the desire for mail that wasn't made of electrons. I chose my fountain pen with the purple ink, to harmonize with the front of the card. And then I had to abandon my little act of sympathy and communication, because search as I might, I couldn't find one vital piece of information that Canada Post has rigorously trained us to include. There was no return address. Sault Star district correspondent Elizabeth Creith's column, Over the Ridge, focuses on the lighter side of rural living

