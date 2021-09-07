Gateway site a gateway into danger

I have continuing observations about the Gateway site, which is well known to be a contaminated ‘brown-field’ – located along St. Mary’s River, west of the Station Mall.

On my frequent walks, I notice that anyone, including children, can continue to access that area, through multiple openings created in the fencing, both board and wire.

This site continues to be a property that is used by people engaged in drug use, and I understand that syringes with needles continue to be collected – possibly by city employees? I have previously seen and reported piles of these dangerous items to the city. At a minimum, all gates should be shut and locked when not needed by workers.

My concern is that signage should be posted on all sides of this site to alert local citizens, and any workers contracted by the city, that this area is heavily contaminated by all the dangerous chemicals dumped by the local industries, over many years. And that broken glass and needles could cause injury, especially to children or animals. A simple sign, saying “Keep Out” or “No Trespassing,” is not adequate to warn people properly.

Also, on that site is an in-ground cement container, which is reported to store chemicals from many years back. Has the city investigated or assessed this area, for possible chemical leakage into the ground-water and river?

Since these dangers have been known to the city for many years, this area remains a possible source of serious illnesses or injury. This could lead to lawsuits stipulating that Sault Ste. Marie did not take adequate precautions to safe-guard its citizens.

Martin McCarthy,

Sault Ste. Marie