Gays in the family             

Many parents are shocked when their children reveal they are gay, unable to accept them.

How did they accept other news about their children – an intellectual or physical disability, autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia, an unknown incurable disease, blindness, deafness?

So why is being gay so different?

Only seven out of 31,102 Bible verses mention homosexuality, and 320 talk of God’s love, yet homophobics use these seven to condemn gays.

Why is this category singled out, when millions lie, commit adultery, steal, murder and envy what belongs to others?

Spiritual believers need reminding that only God can judge.

We condemn people who are different. Who made us a judge of others?

Remember the children’s song: All Creatures Great and Small, The Lord God Made Them All.

Who can criticize God’s handiwork?

Dr. Roberta Bondar, first Canadian woman in space in 1992, says it best:

“I had this confidence that science and technology would be blind to gender and race and everything else, therefore I would have equal opportunity in being an astronaut.”