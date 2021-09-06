God, please bless America
In 1973, Toronto’s CFRB radio broadcast a tribute to America by veteran journalist and TV personality Gordon Sinclair.
“The Americans” thanked America for being first to help nations in distress.
The timing was perfect amid the worldwide protests against American involvement in the Vietnam War, and appealed to a public weary of the negativity.
It is worth reading again as America still receives little praise and much criticism.
This column thanks America for its leadership in the miracle of extracting over 100,000 people in two weeks from Kabul.
“To whom much is given, much is expected,” said 35th President John F. Kennedy.
America has been given much and has given back much more to the world and received little thanks.
It has certainly abundantly fulfilled its responsibility to the thousands of Afghans who assisted America in the 20 year Afghan War, and it still continues.
America had the means and used it under very dangerous conditions under the eagle eyes of Taliban insurgents armed to the teeth.
A small contingent of brave soldiers risked their lives to make the evacuation possible by securing the airport while dozens of giant USAF C17s whisked people to safety and hope.
One C17 brought over 800 people jammed into space for half that many.
The mission cost yet more American lives with brave soldiers dying and wounded.
Fifteen other nations took advantage of American protection to evacuate their diplomats and some Afghans, but few in comparison to America.
America has never shied away from its role as world leader, responding to international crises and rebuilding countries after wars and disasters.
It has received almost no gratitude and much scorn for its efforts.
Sure, it makes mistakes in safeguarding world peace, but which empire has not?
Those old empires did not have their mistakes under the microscope of media attention and world criticism.
Now as America leaves Afghanistan, the armchair critics and politicians will appear with their ideas of how the process of ending the war and timing of the evacuation should have been executed.
“Victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan.” — Winston Churchill.
Congratulations to President Joe Biden for never wavering on ending this longest war.
In the aftermath of the airlift, America still fulfills its responsibilities by resettling Afghans on its soil or arranging for other nations to step up and take their share.
Very few nations are doing so, some only temporarily providing shelter (Lilypads).
America has generously helped many countries, and received ingratitude and insults in return.
Yet when it suffers floods and hurricanes, few lend a hand.
Germany and Japan profited hugely from the Marshall Plan after the Second World War and their economies dominated.
America is still the only nation the world turns to for help in crises, and has few reliable allies.
The rest are happy to take America’s generosity, but sneer behind the very hands that help, and many wait to gloat over its setbacks.
Canada is indeed blessed with America on its long undefended border.
Of the 200 odd countries of the world, which neighbour would you prefer?
Reach Gene Monin at adios43@yahoo.com