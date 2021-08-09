Have our priorities gone completely to the dogs?

Do humans take a back seat to pets and material possessions?

Which moves us more to help: injured/lost creatures or homeless street people?

Which moves us more to help: injured/lost creatures or homeless street people?

Residents in long-term care are ecstatic when a small animal visits them.

But in the last two decades, our priorities seem to have shifted from raising children to raising pets.

Young couples have pets instead of babies.

The sky is the limit for pet accessories, designer pet foods, pet medical insurance, X-rays, CT scans and MRIs, and cremations.

The small town of Espanola, east of Sault Ste. Marie, boasts a vet office offering all the treatment normally only available in large metropolises.

Vets, pet stores, breeders and pet trainers, cater to well-heeled owners’ desire for the best pet care, money is no object.

Amateur dog breeders have popped up, selling very costly puppies of supposedly pure breeds.

Prospective owners travel all over Canada and the U.S. to find the ideal pet.

Thousands of dollars are spent on surgery and rehab for pets, even pet health spas, and pet stress relief.

Ordinary mutt owners like me are finding vet bills have soared to meet the demand from yuppie owners.

Money and love are lavished on animals instead of humans.

Are our pets eating better and housed better than millions of people? Mine is.

Are pets getting better medical treatment than the majority of humankind?

Pets are pampered with abundant hugs and kisses, and treated better than at least one half of humanity, and many children go unloved and unwanted.

Complete inheritances are left to a cat or animal shelters.