Hey, seniors, leave those kids alone

More old Canadians are taking college and university courses. That’s just awful.

I have a couple of reasons for thinking it’s a horrible idea for seniors to limp down the hallowed halls of learning, dodging throngs of grandkids.

One is that this particular senior citizen can’t seem to lay his mouse on the news story that sparked this column. I read it just the other day but now I can’t find it.

Yep, most of us old fogeys fall somewhere on the spectrum between frequent forgetfulness and demented dysfunction. Neither is a good prerequisite for scholarship.

Educators don’t accept, “Now, where did I put that thesis?” as a proper footnote.

But my main reason for disapproving of the greying of colleges and universities is that I remember Mrs. Macbeth.

Mrs. Macbeth was the moniker my fellow university undergrads and I applied to an old lady — she had to be at least 50 — who audited our Shakespeare course.

Back in the day a mature student was someone who had taken a year or two off after high school to backpack across Europe and smoke a lot of dope. So Mrs. Macbeth seemed positively prehistoric.

Gather round and let me tell you how she got her nickname.

As you might have guessed, Macbeth, the Scottish play, was the first of The Sweet Swan of Avon’s dramas on the curriculum.

Our instructor was discussing how the dynamics of the relationship between Macbeth and his Lady helped them to a fulfilling career in regicide, when our fossilized classmate chimed in.

She felt the class could benefit from examples from her own long marriage to explain how wedded couples work together to achieve things — such as murder most foul — that they couldn’t dream of doing alone.