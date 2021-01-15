Hiawatha play won high media praise at CNE

Karl S. Hele
Jan 15, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  7 minute read
An acting troupe from Garden River performs Hiawatha in 1937 at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto. Courtesy Sault Ste. Marie Museum

In 1937, the acting troupe from Garden River performed Hiawatha at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) or the Ex. Thirty-four people from Garden River travelled via a private sleeping car to Toronto where they performed a version of the Hiawatha Play from Aug. 27 to Sept. 11 on the lake shore.  Additionally, the Garden River troupe created and staffed an ‘Indian village.’  In return for these performances, the CNE paid for all the troupe’s expenses, built and decorated two floating stages, provided the troupe with free admission to the entire Ex, and allowed handicrafts to be sold in the village to tourists.

Proposals to take the play and village to the CNE were circulating since at least 1932.

By that time, the Hiawatha Play had toured several cities in the United States and performed in London and Portsmouth, England, as well as Amsterdam and Antwerp, Netherlands.  Garden River’s participation in the Ex was confirmed when three members of the CNE’s board of directors personally witnessed a performance on the Garden River stage on July 10, 1937.  By July 15, a deal was struck that would have the CNE pay for all expenses while Garden River “players the privilege of selling all their Indian work for their own profit.”  The CNE board after, approving $3,000 for the village and play, however, implemented a significant change to the performance. It insisted that a Mohawk operatic star, Oskenonton, play Hiawatha, thereby displacing Chief Shawano for a role he had performed for three decades. Oskenonton had previously performed in England’s Royal Albert Hall’s version of the Hiawatha performance. Apparently, the CNE board hoped that Oskenonton’s experience with large-scale romantic spectacles would ensure the play’s success at the Ex.

Oskenonton visited Garden River in early August to view, according to the Globe and Mail, Garden’s more “simple interpretation.” It was expected that the Mohawk would share his years of experience with the actors. It appears that Oskenonton had a bit of a rough welcome, with locals noting to the Sault Star that Mohawks were the traditional enemies of the Anishinaabeg and were called Nadoway or snakes. Despite an apparent rough start, Oskenonton was welcomed into the cast.

Prior to setting out for Toronto on Aug. 24, people at Garden River got to work.  A large birchbark canoe was constructed in the community by July 20.  Handicrafts and “knickknacks” were being mass produced in anticipation of brisk sales. Costumes were mended and supplies were gathered that would be needed to construct 12 teepees on CNE grounds as well as crafting supplies. On the day of departure, some 700 people saw the actors off.

Once at the CNE, troupe members were housed in a large tent that was hidden immediately behind a large painted canvas of the forest. In front of the canvas was the Indian village, which apparently, according to a July headline in the Sault Star, allowed the “Indian’s life seen at the CNE in true form.”  In the village, select members of the cast, which operated in shifts, met with more than 10,000 visitors over the next two weeks. They posed for pictures, answered questions, sold goods, as well as demonstrated various crafts, such as basket and rush mat weaving, spoon carving, beading, birch bark novelties, and other knickknacks. Mrs. Zack could be seen with nine-month-old Ronnie in a tikinagan. Additionally, Simon Saugese and Bill Bawdehdung, from Mississauga, demonstrated the building of a canoe that once completed would be sold. Saugese described as “Saw Geese” in the paper, also presented a collection of traps used by the Anishinaabeg to capture a variety of animals from rabbits to bear.

The daily visitors could be trying. For instance, James Curran’s Sault Star article of Sept. 4 noted an anonymous actor stating, “It’s funny the number of people who think they can talk Ojibway … after a visitor had bothered him for an hour.” Grace Kadong, likely speaking for many of the actors, noted a longing to return home where they could resume wearing normal clothing for the buckskin clothes were far too hot.  In interviews I conducted years ago, descendants of the actors noted that the constant snap of the camera was unnerving and they appreciated the opportunity to escape into the crowds dressed in regular clothing. Yet this was not always a viable escape. An “inquisitive man” once confronted George Whiteloon, while strolling the grounds, who demanded to know “Are you a real Indian?” Whiteloon quickly replied, “No, just an artificial one.” Even Oskenonton, used to the prying crowds, snapped at a woman who merely referred to him as “this guy.” Nonetheless, the people I spoke with noted that their relations did enjoy the CNE experience.

The Hiawatha Play at the CNE was performed nightly at 9 p.m. in front of a waterfront grandstand that could seat up to 20,000. Two floating stages were constructed just inside the breakwater – the smaller stage was decorated to represent the land of the Dakota, with Arrowmaker and Minnehaha’s home, while the larger stage was the land of the Ojibway. The larger stage held a teepee, fire pit, and a backdrop of spruce trees.  A reviewer for the Toronto Evening Telegram felt that some of the trees needed to be removed to “show to advantage the tribal dances.” Being undertaken at night, the CNE installed high-power lights to illuminate not only the stages but to offer a take on Hiawatha sailing into the sunset. Tom Thibault then narrated and translated the actions to the assembled crowd via loudspeaker. Unfortunately, the opening performance on Aug. 27 was marred by a broken speaker wire that delayed the event for almost an hour. And, as a result, the lighting did not illuminate the performance and failed to provide an appropriate ‘sunset’ for Hiawatha. The Telegram’s review was also dismayed at the use of a modern canoe for Hiawatha’s departure and critical of Thibault’s un-rhythmic rendering of the performance. Fortunately, subsequent performances were not beset with these opening night issues and the many thousands who witnessed the play enjoyed the spectacle.

Adding to the allure of the both the play and village was a marriage. John Wahbunosa and Grace Kadong had hoped to marry by a former and favourite Anglican missionary while in Toronto. Unable to perform the ceremony at the Indian village, the wedding was moved to St. Mark’s Church. People were apparently unhappy about the wedding being performed in a church away from the CNE As a result, the couple were ‘re-married,’ while wearing their Hiawatha Play costumes, in a ceremony witnessed by more than 300 spectators. Oskenonton sang vocals and was backed by the corals by the Hiawatha actors.

Adding further allure to the Anishinaabeg presence at the Ex was Saugese and Bawdehdung placing 17th in the 12-mile canoe race, while paddling a cruising canoe in full ‘Indian costume.’

Overall, the newspapers covering the CNE presented positive opinions of the Garden River performers. The Evening Telegram noted that most could speak Ojibwe, French and English, with fluency as well as printed brief histories of the play and noted that the current performers are descendants of those Henry W. Longfellow wrote about. Papers printed interviews where Thibault informed readers that ‘teepee’ was a Dakota word and that the word ‘canoe’ was from the Carribean – he informed readers that our words were wiigiiwaam or wigwam and jiimaan, respectively. Oskenonton similarly spoke of his people’s history. Likewise, the Indigenous actors used the opportunity to call for better education, land rights, and even questioned the wisdom of not granting Indians the vote.

Performing at the 1937 CNE held great benefit for Garden River, the Sault, and Algoma. It was hoped that the performances “would bring a flood of visitors in future years” by “spreading knowledge of it further.” Journalist and Sault Star editor James Curran was pleased that thousands of pamphlets and programs were distributed and that Algoma daily occupied space in multiple newspapers. The Sault Star also gleefully reported in September on a family that drove to the Sault to witness Algoma in person after visiting the CNE.

For the people of Garden River the play represented opportunity – opportunity to travel, sell their work, and travel as well as present their culture, history, and community pride to the world. Garden River found a ready market for its crafts and art as well as promoted their skills as actors and willingness to work as guides for hunters and fishers. For instance, the people organizing the 1938 World’s Fair in New York asked the troupe to perform. Garden River even considered building a permanent ‘Indian Village’ next to the highway to offer seasonal tourists crafts and teachings. After all, according to the Sault Star, the Indian Village, and specifically the Hiawatha play, were “just a glorification of Algoma, the Soo area and Lake Superior.”

Karl S. Hele is an member of Garden River First Nation and an associate professor of Canadian and Indigenous studies at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B.