Hiawatha play won high media praise at CNE

In 1937, the acting troupe from Garden River performed Hiawatha at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) or the Ex. Thirty-four people from Garden River travelled via a private sleeping car to Toronto where they performed a version of the Hiawatha Play from Aug. 27 to Sept. 11 on the lake shore. Additionally, the Garden River troupe created and staffed an ‘Indian village.’ In return for these performances, the CNE paid for all the troupe’s expenses, built and decorated two floating stages, provided the troupe with free admission to the entire Ex, and allowed handicrafts to be sold in the village to tourists.

Proposals to take the play and village to the CNE were circulating since at least 1932.

By that time, the Hiawatha Play had toured several cities in the United States and performed in London and Portsmouth, England, as well as Amsterdam and Antwerp, Netherlands. Garden River’s participation in the Ex was confirmed when three members of the CNE’s board of directors personally witnessed a performance on the Garden River stage on July 10, 1937. By July 15, a deal was struck that would have the CNE pay for all expenses while Garden River “players the privilege of selling all their Indian work for their own profit.” The CNE board after, approving $3,000 for the village and play, however, implemented a significant change to the performance. It insisted that a Mohawk operatic star, Oskenonton, play Hiawatha, thereby displacing Chief Shawano for a role he had performed for three decades. Oskenonton had previously performed in England’s Royal Albert Hall’s version of the Hiawatha performance. Apparently, the CNE board hoped that Oskenonton’s experience with large-scale romantic spectacles would ensure the play’s success at the Ex.