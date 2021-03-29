Homeless people are our brothers and sisters
Article content
Do we judge homeless people, blaming them? Surely they squandered money, got fired or are lazy.
But many homeless have mental issues, addictions, medical issues, disabilities and no family support.
Homeless people are our brothers and sisters Back to video
Clinical psychologist Sam Tsemberis acted when he saw homeless programs in New York were not working.
Homeless people had to show they had overcome addiction and mental illness, and found work, before getting housing.
Social agencies were putting the cart before the horse by not housing them first.
Sam founded Pathways to Housing, a nonprofit group that works with municipalities to address homelessness.
Homeless people get permanent housing in order to establish ties to a community.
An Aha moment! Get the community involved. They are our brothers and sisters. When they hurt, the whole community suffers. We are all connected.
Tenants agree to pay a nominal rent of 30 per cent max of any income and abide by lease agreements.
Advertisement
Article content
Most important, they are not forced to seek treatment for mental illness or addiction.
Programs are offered by a full-time case worker who regularly visits the tenant to help negotiate the confusing array of public and charitable agencies.
It goes against conservative values to give handouts that decrease incentives to work, but no other homeless program has been as effective.
The program attracted state governors because it ultimately saved lots of taxpayer money.
When they added up what was going into medical treatment and law enforcement, the cost to the state per homeless individual was more than $216,300 a year in 2007.
The cost of housing, rent assistance, and full-time case management, meanwhile, was just $19,500.
Utah introduced Housing Works to defeat long term homelessness.
It began with 17 people who had lived on the streets at least once in the previous year.
The goal was to lead them to support themselves, but they kept the housing even if they failed to pull their lives together.
Today, this strings-free approach has put the goal of no homelessness in sight.
“People are more likely to chart new paths if they have stable housing and meaningful choices from which to start,” Utah’s Homeless co-ordinating committee said.
What is the real problem with homeless? They have no place to live. The solution: give them housing.
At first it seems like enabling homelessness, but over time most recipients of free housing begin to take responsibility for their lives.
Housing stabilizes them, and they can beat addiction, manage mental illness, seek more education, or find employment.
But providing housing doesn’t just help the homeless. It helps everyone.
There’s a price for not dealing with homelessness.
Ignoring them as we pass by, pretending not to see their suffering and pain, judging them, we all suffer.
We are involved whether we ignore them or not.
The idea for this column was found in The American Spectator.
Reach Gene Monin at adios43@yahoo.com