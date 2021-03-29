Homeless people are our brothers and sisters

Do we judge homeless people, blaming them? Surely they squandered money, got fired or are lazy.

But many homeless have mental issues, addictions, medical issues, disabilities and no family support.

Homeless people are our brothers and sisters

Clinical psychologist Sam Tsemberis acted when he saw homeless programs in New York were not working.

Homeless people had to show they had overcome addiction and mental illness, and found work, before getting housing.

Social agencies were putting the cart before the horse by not housing them first.

Sam founded Pathways to Housing, a nonprofit group that works with municipalities to address homelessness.

Homeless people get permanent housing in order to establish ties to a community.

An Aha moment! Get the community involved. They are our brothers and sisters. When they hurt, the whole community suffers. We are all connected.

Tenants agree to pay a nominal rent of 30 per cent max of any income and abide by lease agreements.