





Homer Foster led a life well lived — and boasted a colourful vocabulary

Article content Plans were in place. As soon as COVID-19 restrictions lifted to the point at which it would be deemed safe for nursing home residents to be transported elsewhere for an afternoon, Homer Foster and I planned lunch. The destination hadn’t been pegged, but that was hardly the point. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Homer Foster led a life well lived — and boasted a colourful vocabulary Back to video The prime thing was we were planning ahead. Unlike so many seniors — not to mention those, such as myself, planted firmly in middle age — who constantly seem to yearn for the “good old days,” Homer always had his eye on the future. Even after old age finally forced him into senior living arrangements following so many years of residing independently, Homer never seemed to pine for the past. And he never complained. Whenever I’d call him in these later years, he’d go on about the latest book he was reading, the people he met at the Great Northern Retirement Home and how well he was treated there. (Homer was one of the first people I knew to do most banking online.)

Article content In fact, when we discussed the reality that many folks seem to sadly believe society’s best days have slipped by, Homer would say with a chuckle, “The only good thing about the good old days was we were all younger.” Amen. This didn’t mean he dismissed bygone times. Homer was a wealth of historical knowledge, not only being able to recite facts about his own rich journalism past — he had interviewed a who’s who of prominent newsmakers over a more-than five-decade career — but also lending keen perspective on Canadian, U.S. and world history. He also kept his finger firmly on the pulse of current events and was so disturbed by the growing right-wing populism south of the 49th parallel, a sentiment, he said, similar to what he and so many others of his generation, who signed up to serve King and Country, vowed to help quash in Europe, even if it meant sacrificing their own lives in the process. I remember how delighted Homer was by Joe Biden’s November victory, which gave him immense hope for the future of the U.S. and the world. Of course, with Homer’s death last week, he won’t see that future and that lunch we planned won’t happen. This is very sad. But I, like so many others honoured enough to have called Homer a colleague, am blessed with such wonderful memories of someone who could be genuinely hailed a journalist’s journalist. I first met Homer in the fall of 1998 when I joined the Sault Star as a reporter and occasional desker. He had long ago officially retired as a full-time Sault Star editor but continued to assume part-time editing duties. If you want to call it that. I remember him working most Friday and Sunday evenings and often six-day weeks when summer vacations had to be covered.

Article content Homer was well into his seventies at the time and I would have been about 30, but we seemed to click and soon began a tradition of regular Sunday afternoon hiking excursions at Hiawatha Highlands. Despite a more than 40-year age difference and the fact I was in pretty decent shape in those days, Homer always led the way and never seemed to — unlike me sometimes— tire out. In later years, my wife, Cindy, and I enjoyed taking Homer out to supper, often heading up Highway 17 to Lake Shore Salzburger Hof Resort at Batchawana Bay, where he was on a first-name basis with the owners, who always treated their valued customer with such respect, addressing him always as “Mr. Foster.” Perhaps Homer’s fondness for this particular eatery rested in the fact he didn’t even have to ask for his favourite pre-dinner alcoholic beverage; it seemed to just magically appear before him moments after being seated! If there was anything old-fashioned about Homer, it was his practice of trying to contain his well-stocked arsenal of delightful swear words mostly within earshot of males. As almost all evening editors and sports hacks during my time working with Homer were, indeed, men, this wasn’t too difficult a task. But I do recall one late Friday afternoon him coming in a bit early and a now-retired female journalist still being in the building, but up the hall and not visible from the newsroom. Upon settling in, Homer characteristically unleashed a barrage of profanity — likely concerning someone’s less-than-high-quality copy — that wouldn’t have been at all out of place in the army barracks in England he called home during the Second World War.

Article content In his disgust, Homer didn’t spot our colleague returning to the newsroom and she clearly heard every word. Homer quickly realized her presence and turned as red as a beet. But this particular person proved a very good sport and just laughed, realizing Homer would never had said such words in her presence intentionally. Homer was, indeed, a gentleman. And, I must say, a master of profanity. Some stereotypes do ring true and many Maritimers, such as me, pride themselves on colourful cursing. That doesn’t mean just blurting out unpleasantries wherever and whenever but crafting curses with alliteration and context. And, given the fact I spent a good chunk of my childhood and adolescence in hockey rinks and on rugby pitches, where questionable language was as common as ankle injuries, I was in my natural habitat carrying out evening editing duties alongside Homer. In fact, I was always delighted when one of my curses would raise even his eyebrows, and even prouder when he’d adopt one my favourite foul expressions into his lexicon. As old-stock Protestants of United Church lineage, Homer and I both knew full well there were far greater sins than blaspheming, such as watching the clock when there was work to be done and not shouldering one’s share of the tasks, especially the more unpleasant, mundane duties that get you no glory. Homer was never guilty of either. He led by example, never asking anyone to do something he wouldn’t do — or have done — himself, and always gave the clear impression that when he was at work, leading the troops, there was no other place on Earth he’d rather be.

Article content Learning of Homer’s death was hardly shocking. He was, after all, 96, far exceeding the average lifespan of Canadian males. But it was nonetheless saddening. I will miss our conversations, sprinkled with good humour and better advice sent my way. But we can all take comfort in Homer’s legacy, one of embracing an immaculate work ethic and devotion to public service, the latter perhaps best illustrated in his Sault Ste. Marie Planning Board pursuits. He helped influence so many journalists and, on a more tangible note, played a prime role in creating Sault Ste. Marie’s now enviable waterfront. Being feted with a street named after him was so appropriate. Here’s hoping Foster Drive remains as such in perpetuity. I think a Hiawatha hike will be in the cards this weekend. I promise to go at a good clip, and even do an extra couple of kilometres in honour of my old friend. And, as for that lunch, Cindy and I will go once the current lockdown is over. Unfortunately, Salzburger Hof is closed but I’m sure there are plenty of fine downtown eateries that will gladly serve me up Homer’s favourite pre-dinner drink that, if memory serves me correctly, contained a healthy portion of vodka. Jeffrey Ougler is a multimedia journalist and district editor at the Sault Star who, even after nearly 30 years in the business, is still having a #$@% of a lot of fun!

