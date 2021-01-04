Horror of destroying or wasting food       

Gene Monin
Jan 04, 2021  •   •  2 minute read
A farmer drives a tractor past discarded ears of corn near the town of Muse last May, as pandemic-related delays at the Myanmar-China border forced farmers to dump their produce. Phyo Maung Maung /AFP via Getty Images

Another casualty of the COVID pandemic is farmers forced to destroy good food because restaurants are closed and there are no buyers for their produce.

Milk poured away, eggs smashed, crops plowed over, remind us of the Great Depression and food destroyed in the face of global hunger.

An article by Suyin Haynes in Time magazine, in May 2020, describes this, picturing tons of carrots left to rot.

Hunger is a powerful force in The Grapes of Wrath, John Steinbeck’s titanic 1939 novel of the Great  Depression.

The Depression, after 1929, flung many U.S. farmers into financial ruin as prices dropped and they were left with huge surpluses.

Thousands were forced by drought and plummeting crop prices to leave their farms to go to California for work and food.

The food destruction in the midst of starvation enraged those with no work.

The passage that gave the novel its title came after a description of burning ripe corn, and dumping potatoes and culled pigs in rivers:

“In the eyes of the hungry and the souls of people the grapes of wrath are filling and growing heavy. The works of the roots of the vines, of the trees, must be destroyed to keep up the price, and this is the saddest, bitterest thing of all,” Steinbeck wrote.

“Carloads of oranges dumped on the ground … a million people hungry, needing the fruit — and kerosene sprayed over the golden mountains.”

Animals and crops were destroyed in the hope that less supply would lead to higher prices, while people starved, instead of government buying the food from farmers and distributing it.

Unemployment and poverty soared, in the U.S., Europe and the U.K., where manufacturing took a major hit due to declining exports.

Families had restricted diets, causing vitamin deficiencies, resulting in young men failing their physicals to enlist in the Second World War.

Steinbeck wrote “coroners must fill in the certificates — died of malnutrition — because the food must rot, must be forced to rot.”

Abundant harvests are still out of reach of starving people today.

Around the world, COVID has brought food supply chains to a standstill; farmers in China have been unable to sell their produce at closed wet markets and unable to access animal feed.

In Europe, there is a shortage of workers to help with the spring harvest due to lockdowns and self-isolation measures.

In India, tomato crops are dumped in fields by farmers protesting against a lack of fair prices.

Around the world, governments paid farmers to destroy their crops and livestock, to keep prices up, a practice still carried out in 2020.

Agriculture was prioritized over a responsibility to feed the needy with surplus food.

Agricultural bureaucrats and rural politicians still oppose efforts to resolve the paradox of “want in the midst of plenty.”

The irony today is farmers are asked to destroy food, while governments buy up food and distribute it to the hungry.

The problem persists: the World Food Program said the pandemic may cause an estimated 265 million people to face hunger.

Reach Gene Monin at adios43@yahoo.com