‘Housing first’ builds hope for the homeless
Article content
Are we enabling homelessness? When, where will it end?
The number of homeless in Canada is hard to estimate as they move constantly.
‘Housing first’ builds hope for the homeless Back to video
It seems obvious: the word “homeless” implies the solution. Why not provide homes for the homeless?
The “old homeless” of the 1950s were mainly old men living in cheap hotels on skid row in the poorest sections of cities.
The poorest could always find some form of housing.
But urban renewal and development in the 1970s tore down the cheap accommodation the poor relied upon.
Slums were replaced by high rent modern apartments out of reach for poor people.
Even low rent housing was out of reach.
So the number of homeless ballooned to include young people.
Many homeless have combinations of mental issues, substance abuse, disabled by injuries from work or from military service.
People awaiting trial for minor infractions lose their jobs and housing.
In the 1970s well paid manufacturing jobs disappeared overseas, replaced by low paid service jobs.
Advertisement
Article content
Incomes dropped and people could no longer afford housing.
The pandemic compounded the homeless situation by reducing the number of shelter beds due to social spacing.
But a glimmer of hope: programs like “housing first” have made some inroads in Regina. Sask.
“Sam” lost his job in a workplace accident, and turned to drinking.
He was soon homeless, dumpster diving and couch surfing. He would be picked up regularly for drunkenness and spend a night in police cells or a brief stay in detox.
That changed three years ago, when he was referred to the housing first program in the city.
A case worker helped him apply for disability benefits and found him a rental house.
Keeping people housed limits the spread of COVID-19 as people need a secure place to self-isolate.
The program operates in several cities, including Edmonton, Vancouver, Calgary, Hamilton, Ont., and Fredericton, N.B.
Housing first programs simply provide chronically homeless people with permanent housing, without preconditions, and then work on their other challenges.
“We bring the supports to them. It doesn’t matter if people are sober, it doesn’t matter if they have bad records of tenancy, nothing matters as long as they are homeless and in need of supports,” said a manager of innovative housing programs at Phoenix Residential Society in Regina.
“We put housing in place first, and then work on everything else after.”
Housing first in Regina began with six clients in 2016 and now serves 30 on a budget of $800,000 a year.
Advertisement
Article content
Statistics in 2018 showed it was cheaper to support chronically homeless people in housing than to have them constantly cycle through police cells, jails, hospitals and detox centres.
(As an aside, it is also cheaper to support seniors to stay in their homes than in long term care.)
The annual cost of homelessness in Canada in 2008 was approximately $5.5 to $7 billion in emergency services, organizations, and non-profits.
The services now provided for homeless are only temporary- shelters, food banks, soup kitchens.
So is this enabling homelessness?
Reach Gene Monin at adios43@yahoo.com