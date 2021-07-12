How is reconciliation going to happen in Canada?
Reconciliation won’t come by merely money and empty promises
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission defined reconciliation: “Establishing and maintaining a mutually respectful relationship between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people. There has to be awareness of the past, an acknowledgment of the harm that has been inflicted, atonement for the causes, and action to change behaviour.”
Are all in agreement? Have they been asked what they desire to come out of this?
Participants may have different understandings of what reconciliation is and what they want to happen.
Sandlanee Gid is an instructor of reconciliation studies at the University of British Columbia.
She wisely says, “Reconciliation means you had a good relationship to begin with and then reconciling, but the relationship has never been good.”
Indigenous are the most forgiving people but trust has been broken over and over. So we must start from square one.
That won’t begin until the truth is thoroughly accepted of the harm that has been continuously inflicted, then genuine atonement can begin.
Show us no more empty words of reconciliation; show us real action by changing your behaviour.
“Only by acknowledging the past can we work toward a future we are all proud to embrace,” says Deb Haalan, U.S. Secretary of the Interior.
Forgiveness must come first, but reconciliation won’t automatically follow until trust is regained.
Listen to the truth first from Indigenous who endure the insults and broken promises.
Reconciliation must not only be desired, but striven for with every word, every action taken.
It will be a long process and non-Indigenous need to understand what went on in residential schools, what early colonists and Canadian government leaders said about Indigenous people.
'If we are able to reconcile with Indigenous it will take a great deal of trust building'
They will find them no better than American racist segregationists they point fingers at.
Read of Dr. Peter Bryce, a whistleblower on residential schools in 1907, on https://thetyee.ca/Analysis/2021/06/02/National-Crime-Residential-Schools/
Also read of Prime Minister John A. Macdonald in https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/sure-john-a-macdonald-was-was-a-racist-colonizer.
Reconciliation won’t come by throwing millions of dollars or paper towels at Indigenous Peoples or by the empty promises of today’s politicians.
Reconciliation will come by non-Indigenous reaching out to Indigenous one-on-one through sports, social media, volunteering, barbecues, potlucks, in your social groups, respecting their history.
We can learn their customs and traditions and beliefs, their respect for living in harmony with nature, its creatures, plants, waters, land, forests and resources.
They used only what they needed and left the land as they found it and honoured the Great Spirit as Creator and care for Mother Earth.
If we are able to reconcile with Indigenous it will take a great deal of trust building.
“Successive government apologies to residential school survivors mean little when the government spends $ 100 million fighting them in court. Lowering flags to half-mast and wearing orange are empty gestures unless they are followed by substantive action.” (Kingston-Whig Standard)
And just because the residential schools have been shut down doesn’t mean the generational trauma is over.
We repeat the past if we don’t learn about the terrible acts in the past and spread awareness.
Send love to anyone personally impacted by the recent devastating news of unmarked burials.
“I think our response as individuals is to listen to their stories and learn so we avoid repeating the horrors of the past.”
Mikhaila Peterson
Reach Gene Monin at adios43@yahoo.com