How many ballots didn’t get counted due to snail mail?

n order to receive our mail-in ballots, we were sent packets to be filled out Sept. 3, which arrived Sept. 8, five days later.

We immediately filled out the forms and attached two copies of identification and and mailed them back on Sept. 9.

They arrived at Elections Canada on Sept. 14, another five days later. Elections Canada then mailed out our ballots, which arrived in our mail on Sept.17.

Realizing that if I mailed our marked ballots back they would not get there in time to be counted, I called a courier to deliver them to Elections Canada — for a fee — to ensure they would be counted.

I am now wondering how many mail-in ballots did not arrive in time to be counted because of the mail delays.

Elections Canada was fast and efficient, but Canada Post was very slow.

Elections Canada hinted that they may not use Canada Post in the next election.

Don Edwards,

Sault Ste. Marie