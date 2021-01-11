Is there imbalance in your life?     

Article content

A 2005 article in the New England Journal of Medicine warned that the modern era of increased life expectancy may come to an end if the young generation live less healthy lives.

This, despite the advances in health care, technology, and standard of living.

A blood test may show a doctor imbalance in your diet or health, but not about the everyday imbalance in your life.

Imbalance in our lives can lie at the root of many of our problems.

Insufficient sleep and exercise, relaxation, over spending, pleasures, activities, work, volunteering, stress, are examples of imbalance.

Unhealthy food or eating hurriedly without savouring each bite lowers the body’s immunity to disease.

Areas of imbalance arise through excessive online shopping, surfing the Web, and letting human interactions deteriorate.

The pandemic has certainly led to isolation and deprivation of the enjoyment of human company.