Is your faith dead?
Dead faith is useless.
Your faith is dead if you only concern yourself with those who are of the same faith.
In your own faith group are there some members you never talk or sit with, those who “don’t fit your comfort zones” or social status or clique?
People are turned off by faith followers whose words, deeds and greed are no different from those who follow no faith.
Such poor faith followers are not ambassadors for the Being they worship.
They have a superficial faith that never shows in everyday interactions.
Our true faith shows by our words and actions when there is nobody to see them.
What good is it to tell a homeless human being “God loves you” or “God can change your life” or “have a Good Day” if you do not render assistance in some way, no matter how small?
Give a bottle of cold water at the very least.
A little child shows its empathy and compassion for a homeless person by making the parents stop, talks to the person using eye contact, then returns with hot food and drink.
The Good Samaritan assisted the robbery victim left to die by a holy man and a religious assistant who both closed their eyes and hearts to the man’s plight.
A spiritual awakening is just the start of a life long change in thinking, speech and actions.
It is how we treat others, especially those who are least in society and who cannot benefit us materially.
Our inner change shows in our speech, actions and spending habits.
There is no more rumour mongering, murmuring, complaining, slander, hate, jokes about minorities and people with disabilities.
No more words that are unloving, unforgiving, despising, demeaning, angry, lack of self-control.
No more pride, greed, envy jealousy and selfishness.
We willingly share our time and possessions.
We respect others with different beliefs, customs and traditions.
We are slow to judge and condemn, but quick to forgive and assist.
We respect minorities, newcomers, aged, handicapped.
We are blind to others’ faults and mistakes, patient with everyone and adopt a slower life pace that always has time for others.
We are particularly generous with people who can never return our kindnesses.
Let your words always be understanding, compassionate, kind, praising, gentle, loving,
peaceful, calm, soft, and be a good listener.
“They’ll know our faith by how we treat the least of these.”
Reach Gene Monin at adios43@yahoo.com