Article content

Dead faith is useless.

Your faith is dead if you only concern yourself with those who are of the same faith.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Is your faith dead? Back to video

In your own faith group are there some members you never talk or sit with, those who “don’t fit your comfort zones” or social status or clique?

People are turned off by faith followers whose words, deeds and greed are no different from those who follow no faith.

Such poor faith followers are not ambassadors for the Being they worship.

They have a superficial faith that never shows in everyday interactions.

Our true faith shows by our words and actions when there is nobody to see them.

What good is it to tell a homeless human being “God loves you” or “God can change your life” or “have a Good Day” if you do not render assistance in some way, no matter how small?

Give a bottle of cold water at the very least.

A little child shows its empathy and compassion for a homeless person by making the parents stop, talks to the person using eye contact, then returns with hot food and drink.