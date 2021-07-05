Is your faith hypocritical?      

When religious beliefs take second place to politics and ambition, when common humanity is forgotten, your religion is hypocritical

“Religion” or “religious” is used here as believing in a religion.

Religious people are often criticized for hypocrisy.

Hypocrisy is not living up to what you say you profess. Actions speak louder than words.

You probably know religious people who say one thing and do the opposite.

In 1800s Canada, the majority considered themselves religious.

Religious people legislated the racist residential schools and religious people ran the schools.

How could they have racist views and prejudice and plan to treat Indigenous children as lesser beings? How could religious politicians create this abomination?

The state used the schools to remove the culture and identity of Indigenous, armed police seized children from their parents who never saw them again.

Religious in charge of the schools starved and abused little children, and buried them in unmarked graves.

It was not worth the cost of returning them to their parents.

How can religious sear their consciences and allow this to continue for almost a hundred years?

In 1907, Dr. Peter Bryce, chief medical officer for Indian Affairs, reported that children were dying in vast numbers in residential schools from tuberculosis due to overcrowding and poor conditions.

The residential schools were tuberculosis death camps. The schools prepared Indigenous children not for life but death.

The report was suppressed and nothing was done.

Bryce published a pamphlet, A National Crime: An Appeal for Justice for the Indians of Canada.

TB was still killing children in residential schools 15 years later.