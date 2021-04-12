Justice system must recognize, respect Indigenous culture, values and laws

Article content

The information in this column comes from the 1997 Manitoba Inquiry on Aboriginal Justice and Dr. Clare C. Brant, first Indigenous psychiatrist.

Incarcerated Indigenous make up 30 per cent of all incarcerated, despite being only 5 percent of the population.

Canadian justice is only just beginning to make allowance for Indigenous in the system.

The first colonists deemed the Indigenous justice system “inferior” making no attempt to study Indigenous culture.

The justice system finds many of its principles clash with the life philosophy which govern Indigenous behaviour.

Indigenous hold in high esteem principles of individual autonomy, preservation of relationships and community harmony, respect for all of creation, reluctance to criticize or interfere with others, and avoidance of confrontation and adversarial positions.

The word Indigenous covers numerous tribes, each with their own languages and culture, but all have common core traditions.