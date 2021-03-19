





Article content The Algoma Health Team is embarking upon its second vaccine clinic at the GFL Memorial Gardens this weekend, geared toward seniors over 80 and priority health-care workers, among others. Clinics will be held this weekend and next weekend and are expected to continue into the future as Canada secures the arrival of more dosages of COVID-19 vaccines. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kudos to vaccination hub team important Back to video Like most other jurisdictions in Ontario, there have been a few hiccups here with the appointment booking system, some that left people upset. That is understandable. Our most vulnerable to the sometimes deadly coronavirus are the first to get immunized – and they should be. But, in some cases, they are also the same group of people who may not be as internet savvy, or, may be prone to getting upset when the system doesn’t work as well as it should. Kudos to the Algoma Ontario Health Care Team, Algoma Public Health and all the stakeholders involved, who have tweaked the system, offered explanations and simplified instructions to make it easier to book appointments moving forward.

Article content The community should also note that the small glitches found during the first booking period didn’t stop appointments from filling up. Each appointment was filled, maximizing the use of the space, the clinic, the staff and volunteers and the doses received. The buzz around the community is clear. For those who have attended the appointment clinic, the raving reviews are travelling quickly. The system at the GFL is like a well-oiled machine. It’s organized. It’s swift. It’s painless and those emerging with their first shot in their arm are breathing a sigh of relief and doing the happy dance. Some criticism has been levied on media for chastising the appointment booking system. It shouldn’t be. Don’t shoot the messenger. The reports that emerged after the first weekend of clinics were quite clear: Some found the booking system frustrating but the message was a warning to others that if they experienced the same issues, they were not alone. I would also argue that the message is one of hope to others who may have experienced some frustration with the system. It calms one’s mental health. After all, #inthistogether has been the hash tag for the past year. Why should this be any different now? Those same people who had difficulties also noted that the experience at the vaccination hub was good with staff and volunteers going well beyond their duties to make the experience pleasant. They leave with a feeling of long-term wellness.

Article content The success of the clinic is measurable. To date, 10,528 adult Algoma residents have received their first dose under the immunization plan. A further 1,060 have received both doses. In total, just over 10 per cent of the region has now been immunized, either partially or fully. Now we can only hope that continued and regular doses of vaccine are shipped to the Algoma region and the clinics can continue to vaccinate area residents. We know that the clinics are set for at least this weekend and next weekend. They will continue to vaccinate the groups identified as Priority 1 by the provincial government. We must wait patiently for our turn. It will come. Health-care stakeholders are doing their absolute best to get those doses in people’s arms. In the meantime, those who have received their first doses of the vaccine, and those who have not, must continue to follow the public health guidelines to keep the number of positive cases throughout the region low and to keep us all safe. It’s the only way to be successful. The good news is that spring is upon us and that will help bridge the gap while we wait for our own vaccinations. Get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine. I anxiously await my turn to get my shot in the arm. I am not naive. I know it will still be several months before my age group gets its turn to visit a clinic. In the meantime, I will wear my mask, continue to wash my hands and maintain physical and social distancing. It’s the best way to stay safe and keep those around me healthy. Elaine Della-Mattia is The Sault Star’s political reporter.

