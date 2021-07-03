Readers react to Ruicci's retirement
Article content
Sports reporter Peter Ruicci retired from The Sault Star on June 30. Readers shared their appreciation for the veteran talent on the newspaper’s Facebook page and on Twitter.
The way you’ve covered sports on paper, television and radio will go down as one of the best personalities the Sault has ever produced. Well earned chum, enjoy a healthy, happy and safe future.
Readers react to Ruicci's retirement
Charly Murray
We always enjoyed your columns and will miss your insights.
Claudia Greco
Enjoyed interviews with you during the Scotties and other curling events. The Sault will certainly miss your sports reporting, always so well done.
Sandra Miller Randa
Thank you for your commitment to local sports.
Lisa Ovens Fletcher
In my opinion as a broadcaster and journalist he was better than anyone who’s ever been on TSN. Period.
Rick Parissenti
I will miss reading his columns.
Monica Pezzutto
Can’t say enough about the professionalism and passion with which Peter carried out his craft over a 45-year career. Pete, the Soo Greyhounds and the city of Sault Ste. Marie will miss your reporting greatly.
Tim Lukenda
Over my lifetime here in Sault Ste. Marie, Peter Ruicc has been a fixture in local sports media. A 45-year career, spanning TV, print and digital, in his business, these days, is rather remarkable.
Corey Gardi
You were always first class.
Steve Bodnar
From watching on MCTV to listening to during Soo Greyhounds hockey club games and reading The Sault Star, I’ve always enjoyed your take on the game and thank you for always being a consummate professional and valued sports journalist.
Thomas Brandstetter
It was always a pleasure being interviewed by you as I knew you would do the best coverage.
Andre Litalien
Thank you for your commitment to high-school sports in all capacities.
Anna Bastos