Life is too short to never forgive         

Is your life a shambles because you cannot forgive?
You may have to forgive the same person more than once.
Don’t waste another day in your life being angry.
Many of our problems exist because we cannot forgive. Forgiveness is the only balm that can heal the anger inside us.
Never think of revenge. Going down that road is sure to end badly.
Forgiveness is never a choice. We absolutely must forgive everyone who hurt us, in order to move on in our lives.
If we don’t forgive, anger like a cancer grows, eating away at our health, and eating away at our relationships.
There cannot be peace until we forgive ourselves first, then everybody else.
Forgiving one’s self paves the way for forgiving others.
Forgiving does not excuse the other’s actions; reconciliation might not be possible.
What if the other person does not merit forgiveness?
How can a death camp survivor forgive the guards? Only if the prisoner can say “If I don’t forgive the guard, I remain his prisoner.”
How can a mother forgive the drunk driver who killed her daughter, or the rapist who killed her?
If she cannot forgive, she will make a perpetual shrine of the daughter’s bedroom, and her relationships will wither.
How many of us are still prisoners of bullies, scam merchants, racists, former spouses, old bosses, our children, our parents, because we won’t forgive?
We must forgive for our own sake, to release hate that stresses us, that makes us miserable to everyone.
Our happiness is held hostage by those we won’t forgive.
Forgiveness cannot be delegated; only you can forgive.
When you say somebody can never be forgiven, think back to the many times you were forgiven even though you did not deserve it.
Perhaps you were given an absolute discharge by a judge, now it is your turn to forgive.
Who made you a judge?
Forgiveness is best done privately, between you and yourself, since the person you forgive may not see a need for forgiveness, and you get hurt again.
We forgive to move on in our lives, and not be chained by bad memories.
Forgiving won’t change the past, but it changes our future.
You may forgive, but you cannot forget. The solution is not letting your mind rehash past hurts, and avoid returning to the place it happened.
History cannot be forgotten but it can be forgiven.
The quicker you forgive, the sooner the healing begins.
If the one who hurt you is long dead, write “I Forgive You,” tear it into shreds and cast it into the wind.
“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”
Gandhi.
