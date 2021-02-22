Living in the past, fearing the future
Why do we say “the good old days?” Were they really that good?
Do we romanticize the world we knew and fear the unknown future and let today go by unheeded?
Are we consumed by memories and miss the treasures of the present?
I am not suggesting “eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we die.”
That leads to addicts having a brief life in a continuous drugged state that ends in destruction.
Are we leaving the future to our descendants to make a better world?
When we glorify the past and fear the unknown future, we miss the treasure of today.
Worse, do we sit on our hands waiting for a future Utopia instead of making the present better?
Look at all the wonderful people making a difference today for others.
The pandemic has brought out thousands doing acts of goodwill individually or working with others.
They put aside complaining of injustice, oppression, racial inequality and their own troubles, to make meals, supply food kitchens and generally raise morale and restore faith in basic human goodness.
Celebrities, such as Bruce Springsteen, are using their platforms, calling for national unity in a Jeep commercial at the Super Bowl.
A young mother in Massachusetts uses her maternity leave to create a software program to enable people seeking vaccination appointments to make an easy search of all sites.
Instead of memories of the irretrievable past or trusting that the future will be better, they are busy making today better.
The word today demands we take the present and set the foundation for a better tomorrow.
We cannot rely on future generations to fix the world.
We are the hands and feet today. Look around and really notice the tasks awaiting you.
It requires us to put aside our circumstances and take notice of the lives of others.
In the midst of war and natural disasters, babies continue to be born, a promise that love and life always continue.
Instead of wringing of hands and crying about the evils around us, let’s put our hands and ideas together and do something about it.
Let Capt. Sir Thomas Moore teach us that one person can give hope to a pandemic-struck nation.
When the UK National Health System was straining under COVID pressure, this 100-year-old didn’t just sit at home. He asked the question, “what can I do to help?”
Capt. Sir Tom won the nation’s hearts with his fundraising walk
The Second World War British Army veteran raised almost $45 million for NHS charities by walking 100, 25-metre laps of his garden using a walker, at 10 laps a day.
He was knighted by the Queen last July.
“He didn’t have a stress-free life, but his attitude was always put your best foot forward, lift your chin up and meet what comes,” his daughter said.
When he died recently from COVID complications, a national “Clap for Tom” from Prime Minister Boris Johnson brought thousands onto the streets nation wide on Feb. 4.
Never say one person cannot make a difference.
Gene Monin adios43@yahoo.com