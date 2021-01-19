Looking forward a fine way to shoulder lockdown/COVID challenges

Ruth Fletcher
Jan 19, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  5 minute read
Waves curl onto an ice-free January Lake Superior shoreline at Montreal River Harbour. Embracing nature helps shoulder lockdown/COVID challenges. RUTH FLETCHER

Some people say keep your eyes to the ground. That way we won’t trip up.

But these days I think we might be better off setting our sights elsewhere. After all, we did have fun observing the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. There’s little doubt we do need to look up and there is little debate that things lately have been tough, tough, tough. What is the best way to deal with the lockdown/COVID challenges?

Faced with such a dilemma, I decided to do what I usually do when confronted with a problem. I made a list. I decided to delineate 10 things that I can look forward to during this 2021 winter. So here we go.

The first three are obvious and probably are on everyone’s list.

1. Trust that our governments can come up with a concrete, doable, honest and fair plan to deal with the complications of COVID. We need positive responses, not just knee-jerk reactions.

2. Hope for that day when we again can embrace our children or grandchildren or families or friends without feeling paranoid about spreading an illness.

3. Demand that we implement a world class, healthier, compassionate and more humane way to care for the elderly.

Now for the rest of my list.

4. Stars of the night sky are inspirational. I am referring to the ones that fill the vast dark spaces of a frigid winter sky, the kind that reflect on a smooth, clear, snow-free Lake Superior. Even if there is only one heavenly twinkle to be seen, it reminds me of that magnificent celestial world I love so much. Plus, the earthly stars, beloved athletes and talented creators, are motivational too.

5. Music is the best. Even nature joins in. One of my favourite ‘songs’ of winter is the many faceted range of tunes one can hear from the ice on the lake. From gentle tinkles of ice shattering as it moves in to meet the shore, to a continuous, random beat of deep bass drums that sound like thunder, to the haunting peals and howls during a calm and frigid ice-making night, a winter Lake Superior almost never stops singing.

Then there is the endless access of music available either from turntables or YouTube or instruments or our own voices. Finding a soothing, uplifting or rockin’ melody is an easy fix. The other day on YouTube I revisited k.d.lang singing her version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah for the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. Oh my! Talk about stars and hope! Seeing thousands of people hold up a light in the dark stadium as they swayed in time to lang’s incredible voice reaffirms for me a belief in humanity’s beautiful potential to be as one. Music can hold people together.

6. A love of what one can find growing in nature. The other day on a walk I stopped to admire a solitary, particularly tall spruce tree. Its branches fanned out like huge arms and offered an inviting place to seek a moment of shelter. Once under this tree I was delighted by the unexpected presence of about a dozen chickadees. They, too, were enjoying the hospitality of the massive spruce. Realizing a deeper respect and appreciation for all the trees and what they provide definitely is something I can look forward to.

7. A wish for a big dump of snow in the midst of this incredibly mild winter. True, there always is the shovelling part. But the deep powder that outlines all the branches of the trees and dresses up everything outdoors with a fresh snowy coat has a way of making one feel new again. It has a way of calling you outside to play.

8. This is fattening, time consuming and fun. If there are days when being outdoors much isn’t going to be an option, I will turn to an indoor activity of cooking. This winter I am seeking out different cinnamon bun recipes. Making them “just like mom’s” is a lofty ideal but what a delight to try.

9. This is quite a way from cooking and playing; No. 9 will require some extra discipline but it is so worth it. My letter writing is a pastime that requires patience, paper, pen, envelope and stamp. The first four I have prepared for most of my life. The stamp thing was pure luck. I bought a roll when there was a threatened shortage at Christmas. Zoom calls, texts, emails and phone calls are all vital during these claustrophobic COVID days but nothing can compare with the texture of real ink on real paper. Indeed I do look forward to slipping a sealed letter into the mailbox and waiting for the magic of the postal service do its work.

10. A stroke of more pure magic exists in this one. That is the incredible silent joy found in a good book. Be it a selection of poems, a play, a mystery or a scientific tome, there is nothing like learning “new stuff.” These mornings I am reading Jekka’s Complete Herb Book, by Jekka McVicar, first published in Great Britain in 1994. I came across McVicar’s description of a unique characteristic of Chicory, a delicate, blue eyed flowered plant that often grows in profusion by the roadside. Her explanation stated that Chicory, on its own, regularly opens and closes its flowers for about five hours every day. With piqued curiosity, I then did some research and became aware that some plants (the heliotropic) open and close according to light exposure, some (the phonotastic) turn their heads to follow the sun while others (the nyctinastic), like the Chicory, have their own internal clocks. Hey! The plant world has offered me wonderful survival hints! Open up when the COVID shadow leaves and the shine returns. Follow the hope in stars and music and snow. Pay attention to the simple joys of letter writing and making cinnamon buns. With the same breath, I’ll thank the heavens. They probably are there to help us look up.

Ruth Fletcher is a Sault Star district correspondent and columnist