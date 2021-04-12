





Article content As COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out across Canada, Ontario’s battle with the virus is headed toward the edge of a cliff with a thousand-foot drop into chaos, death and a devastated health-care system. Greater Toronto is the current hotbed with the virus and its variants ripping through neighbourhoods where marginalized, racialized, women and poor citizens reside. Many of these families are our essential workers, with lower wages, no sick time benefits and who must go to work sick because they can’t afford not to. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Most vulnerable prove greatest pandemic victims Back to video It is a possibility that these individuals are “encouraged” to go to work even if they are ill. In fact, it is highly likely many feel “pressured” to report to work or risk losing their job. If they didn’t have to make this choice, they would likely stay home and heal. As well, many make the choice on a regular basis to go to work sick because they do not have the financial resources to take time off work. The rent would not be paid, and groceries would not be purchased in a balancing act of staying afloat.

Article content Premier Doug Ford and his government should have learned a valuable gut-wrenching lesson when thousands of our elders died from the coronavirus last spring and summer in an avalanche of death and suffering. These parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters were human beings who were left behind not once but twice. First, the most deaths occurred in “for-profit” care homes that supported overcrowding, poor staffing levels and secrecy. This was a human catastrophe and an utter disgrace to have occurred in a rich country such as Canada. I just can’t find the words to really describe this situation of horror. Now the poor, racialized, marginalized, women and essential workers are bearing the brunt of this province’s mounting poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are the workers who transport your food and necessities. They harvest your produce, work in factories that supplement our food supply. They work in your big box stores that so many just can’t resist going to for the most insignificant items. They are bus drivers, paramedics, teachers and day care workers. None of them can work from home. Entire families are ending up in hospitals with COVID-19. The list goes on. These citizens need to be vaccinated and now. Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease physician and regular contributor on CBC, who answers a multitude of questions from the public about the pandemic and public safety does not mince his words.

Article content He insists the vaccines are working and this is why. Many patients in hospital now with COVID-19 are not so much the elderly, who have been vaccinated in the initial rollout and now protected, but rather younger, essential workers who for many do not have sick benefits and must go to work because of their financial situations. These essential workers have not been vaccinated and they are paying an extremely high price for this frivolous oversight from our provincial government. They should have been vaccinated already. Many of our essential workers who provide us with the necessities we have come to expect during this global pandemic are suffering. They are dying at young ages. An April 6 CBC report showed a map of Toronto and GTA depicting how the percentage of citizens in the prosperous areas of the city have been vaccinated at a much higher percentage than those in the less affluent areas. Our elderly population took the brunt of death and suffering at the beginning of this pandemic with thousands dying alone. Had vaccines been available or in ample supply back then to give them the shot, we know now this would have saved many of their lives. They were vaccinated in a high-priority exercise and the death rate has dropped exponentially. Vaccine’s work! So, the big question is: Why has the Ontario provincial government under Doug Ford not caught on to this vaccine revelation and tried to vaccinate our essential workers and disadvantaged populations long before now?

Article content Things are so out of control, it is scary, real scary. Our health-care system is on the verge of collapse, with so many patients in hospitals and their ICUs. It is a very grave possibility that if someone needs an ICU bed because they are in a car accident, have a heat attack or stroke or any other non-COVID critical issue, there maybe no bed for you. Physicians are preparing for the crisis of having to choose which critical patient is best suited for that last bed. The decision will be assessed by a patient’s likelihood of surviving, their age, pre-existing medical or chronic health issues. Cancer care will be impacted with surgeries of the most-dire being performed while the less urgent will have to wait. Will there be a bed should you become ill or suffer intractable pain? Bring in the army again. They have nurses and physicians that can work critical care, they do it on the battlefield. They were a critical force when they were deployed to go into care homes and help our elderly. They made a huge difference and helped the thousands of health-care workers who were at their breaking point. There are those who have surpassed their breaking point and have left their respective professions. The second part of my rant is about how Northern Ontario, specifically the District of Algoma, is becoming more and more invisible to the provincial government. Mass vaccination clinics with Algoma Public Health are sporadic and rare at best.

Article content Certainly, our elderly population and Indigenous citizens for on- and off-reserve have been vaccinated, identified as being vulnerable members of our society. This is what should be done with the remainder of our vulnerable citizens. Algoma Public Health can only plan clinics if they know they will have the vaccines to administer. They can’t go ahead and plan clinics, give appointment dates and times in case something happens to delay the expected shipment of the vaccine. Then everything must be cancelled as chaos sets in. My question as a health-care provider is this. Why do we not have more of the vaccines for our citizens in Algoma? We are demographically located between Sudbury and Thunder Bay, which are struggling with cases. We are vulnerable. Federal Health Minister Patti Harju tweeted that the government keeps track of the vaccines dispensed to the provinces as well as how many of those dedicated vaccines have been put into arms. Well, hang on to your seats folks; of the 4,022,875 doses sent to Ontario, only 2,545,640 have been administered! That’s just a bit better than half. Clearly, an inept provincial government that is in over its head is floundering. Our expectation of Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano and his government is that they are to be there for us, the constituents. Northern Ontario is just as important as the south and our essential workers, teachers and first responders are vulnerable. An invisible border does not change this.

Article content As our health-care system struggles, elective surgeries are on hold, patients are being transferred to hospitals that still have beds and decisions on who lives and who dies because there is no bed for them, the government has created another problem just as dire as COVID-19 In my opinion, as a registered nurse, cancer patients will not be diagnosed in a timely manner and thus receive much needed surgery. Exploratory surgeries will be delayed, ultimately leading to premature deaths. Those with non-COVID-19 health issues will die because there are no beds to admit them to for care. Diagnostic interventions will be delayed leaving thousands at risk. Had this government vaccinated its vulnerable citizens like it did with our elder population, I believe we would not be in these dire straights we are presently in. They have just tried to correct one problem at the expense of another. Patricia Baker is a Sault Star district correspondent, columnist and retired Sault Area Hospital nurse

