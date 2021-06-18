





Article content Being Pride month, rainbow flags and decorations brighten many more houses and businesses than usual, but as the 2SLGBTQ+ community and their allies will tell you, living under the rainbow isn’t always easy. Canadian comedic legends Colin Mochrie, of Who’s Line Is It Anyway? and his wife Deb McGrath, of Little Mosque on the Prairie, and The Ron James Show, want to help normalize and celebrate 2SLGBTQ+ people, including their transgender daughter, Kinley. To that end, on June 26, at 2 p.m. EDT, Mochrie and McGrath will host a live-streamed reading by Kelly and Jace Kennedy Price from their autobiographical book: Somewhere Under the Rainbow. In Kelly’s words: “The book is an exploration of what it’s like to live under the Rainbow, what it’s like to parent kids who live their lives beneath those brilliant colours, and what we’d like the world to know. We believe the voices of ordinary families who are on journeys that involve gender expansiveness need to be louder.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘No fear, no judgement, and be supported in their journey’ Back to video

Article content The book reading will benefit Rainbow Camp, just east of Sault Ste. Marie. Co-founders and husbands Harry Stewart and Chris Southin, said that Rainbow Camp has welcomed over 500 two spirited, lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and queer questioning (2SLGBTQ+) campers aged 12-18 from across North America. “During 51 weeks of the year these kids are conforming to what society wants and expects from them,” said Stewart. “But, for one week of the year they can be themselves at Rainbow Camp, with no fear, no judgement, and be supported in their journey. Some of these kids feel so alone, and are meeting people like them for the first time, the campers call it a life-changing experience, and in some cases, a life-saving experience.” In 2012, in their first year, Rainbow Camp hosted 14 2SLGBTQ+ campers for one week. Stewart stated that they are planning for a significant expansion in 2022 to six weeks of camp, with up to 50 campers per week, for a total of up to 300 campers next summer. Since Rainbow Camp doesn’t turn away campers who can’t afford the travel and camp fees, a number of fundraisers take place annually, including the upcoming book reading. “Colin and Deb are amazing supporters of Rainbow Camp,” said Stewart. “Deb ran a wonderful fundraiser for us at Second City a few years back and raised over $24,000. Considering we subsidize around 70 per cent of our campers at Rainbow Camp, champions like the Mochrie-McGrath family are so important. We get random calls saying ‘Colin said you’re his favourite charity, where do I send the cheque?’ We are so grateful.”

Article content In 2017, Mochrie announced on Twitter that their daughter, Kinley, is transgender. Kinley attended an arts camp when she was younger and the Mochrie-McGrath family believe that all kids need safe spaces to enjoy “all the great things of summer camp without the bad.” said Mochrie. “The fact that all the counsellors are LGBTQ+ at Rainbow Camp elevates the mentorship that the campers receive.” McGrath added. “They’ve been through this and they have great expectations for the campers and their lives.” Mochrie would like those going through a transition, their families, and allies, to attend the book reading, along with anyone with questions, even bigots, so that everyone can all learn together. He recounted that McGrath’s mother at age 94 wanted to attend a speech by a transgender man at the United Church, to learn how to support her granddaughter in her process. McGrath hopes that trans kids will walk away from the reading knowing that they are loved, and that there are way more people who love them, than they realize. She wants everyone else to know that trans people are just humans living their lives. Both Mochrie and McGrath are hopeful that the event will help raise awareness to fill the remaining virtual spaces at the Rainbow Camp for July and August. Mochrie said: “If you want to make us happy let’s fill those spots! We want as many youths as possible to experience Rainbow Camp, to help them to find and be their best selves.”

Article content When asked if he would ever write a book on his experiences with Kinley, Mochrie laughed and said: “I’m too lazy for that, but Deb wrote a short story called Mother Daughter Dresses.” McGrath also has written a short film informed by her experience that will be shot this summer called Junior’s Giant. “It’s about one man’s delightful dementia, and his close relationship to his granddaughter who is a trans woman,” said McGrath. “My father never knew Kinley as a woman, but a lot of the dialogue happened.” McGrath, doesn’t shy away from mentioning her trans daughter in any conversation: “We are loud and proud parents. We have to make it normal for people for whom it isn’t normal yet.” Mochrie added: “We’ve been really fortunate, in the theatre community, to be surrounded by gay men and women. We celebrate Pride, from being in Pride parades to prioritizing causes that help the whole spectrum under the rainbow announce: ‘We’re here; enjoy us.’” As for their personal experience with Kinley, Mochrie believes that the traditions of Improv helped them with listening to what their daughter had to say. According to Mochrie, in improv, no matter what someone says, no matter how crazy, you immediately say: “Yes, and …” and go with the flow. “Her announcement really was not an issue for us,” said Mochrie. He continued jokingly: “Sure, there were times when we were reaching for humour, like when we were trying to get our pronouns right, frankly that part was stressful … like we were defending a thesis.”

Article content McGrath added: “But our job as parents didn’t change, it was still all about loving her, listening to her, learning from her, doing our own research, figuring out how to be there for her and have her back, and knowing when to get out of her face; as she wasn’t a child.” Kinley was thirty when she announced she was a trans woman. Since the announcement, Mochrie has had to rethink some of his earlier work. He received an email from trans man who runs an improv in London, England, thanking him for his supportive announcement of Kinley, but also asking him to be aware of the transphobic and homophobic bits on the “Who’s line is it anyway?” show. “I was taken aback, and responded and apologized that yes, sometimes you go for the easy laugh, but that it was just lazy improv,” Mochrie said. “It was true ignorance on my part, I was not thinking about how we had potentially just denigrated an entire segment of the population.” With his permission, Mochrie shared his email with all of his improv troupes, and it led to an important discussion and reminder that the world is a different place than it was even a few years ago. The Mochrie-McGrath family are also ambassadors for Lupus, Skylark Youth Mental Health, and World Vision. Watch for the powerhouse Canadian couple to appear soon in a Christmas movie called “Twelve Treats of Christmas.” To access the book reading, people can go to YouTube and search for the Rainbow Camp Channel. There is a button to set up a reminder for the live stream event June 26 at 2 p.m. EDT.

Article content “Rainbow camp’s motto is ‘Make friends. Make memories. Make a change.’” Stewart said. “Why not join us in that motto and celebrate Pride month with us at the book reading or by donating to Rainbow Camp. We have an anonymous donor who is matching up to $20,000 in donations so your donation right now really counts!” To book a spot for Rainbow Camp’s 2021 virtually camp experience, or for more information on the book reading, go to http://Welcomefriend.ca. Stewart and Southin are the recipients of the Governor General’s Meritorious Service Medal for co-founding Rainbow Camp for their work in support of 2SLGBTQ+ youth. Nadine Robinson’s column now appears every Saturday. To make sure she doesn’t run out of material, you can reach her at the.ink.writer@gmail.com or on twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @theinkran.

