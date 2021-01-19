No need to sugar-coat COVID realities

Article content continued

Given the infection rates in the teenage group is sharply on the rise, we can’t trust that our hormone-filled teens have been social distancing outside of school. (Instagram and SnapChat stories will show you they haven’t.) I have also seen many teens who still think a face mask is a chin warmer.

Until cases locally are under control, it makes no sense to send back high school students unless they come up with safe new measures for them to socially distance themselves at lunch and be supervised doing so. The idea that students are eating in classrooms, without masks, without supervision, told to keep their distance, is like putting monkeys in a cage and telling them not to eat the bananas on the floor.

After these lunch breaks, with masks off in the classrooms, there is also no time for the deep cleaning that should occur. Until the policies and procedures are in place, it’s the Wild West in our high schools and this is not safe for the vulnerable members of our community.

The next most frustrating issue is around the treatment of small business. There are many memes circling social media questioning whether the lockdown simply means you can’t shop at small businesses. There is definitely some truth to the concerns that stores such as Walmart are getting a hall pass to sell more than essentials, which is not just.

The backbone of Canada’s GDP is small business. They need help right now, and I hear there is a new small business grant available, that might help businesses bolster for a couple months, maybe even get them e-commerce ready. I understand that enforcement will be more difficult if small businesses are open, as it is easier to check a handful of box stores than to do the rounds of hundreds of small businesses, but our community is made strong by its small businesses. There are only so many ways I can support them during this current lockdown, from buying gift cards, ordering take-out, and making extra calls to find out about curbside possibilities.