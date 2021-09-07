No need to sweat COVID swabs
Most unpleasant part was sneeze that wouldn’t come
Article content
August was an exciting month in Wharncliffe. Thanks to a close encounter with a Covidiot, David and I had to go for COVID swabs.
Advertisement
Article content
I’d heard about them – most of what I’d heard was that the nurse shoved a stick up your nose, and that they hurt. The only other stick-up-the-nose incident I’m familiar with is part of the mummification process the Egyptians used. You know – where they shove a stick up your snout to break the thin bone plate that keeps your brains from leaking out when you sneeze. Then they insert a whisk, scramble your brains like eggs and, well, make them leak out your nose. Although the Egyptians were very careful to preserve essential organs like the heart and liver, they simply discarded the brain, which obviously was only there to keep the head from collapsing. They may have been onto something. See “Covidiot.” But I digress.
No need to sweat COVID swabs Back to video
Of course, by the time mummification happens you’re dead, which is not the case with a COVID swab. It was a comfort to me that nobody had mentioned whisks as part of the test.
I’m old enough to remember when A&W didn’t have tables, just parking spaces. You drove in, parked and gave your order over a speaker like one in a drive-in theatre. Oh, wait – now drive-ins just send the sound through your radio. Yes, boys and girls, drive-in theatres once had speakers at every parking spot, which you hung on your window in order to hear the movie. A&W had similar ones. A young woman brought your food out to the car on a tray which also hung on the window, and you ate in the car.
COVID swabs are also served like A&W food used to be, except for the speaker, the tray and, well, the food. We drove up to the test trailer in Thessalon and beeped, and the very nice nurse came out and asked us a few questions. Then she went and got the swabs.
Advertisement
Article content
I had envisioned something about four inches long, which is about how far up the nose I thought you might be able to go without breaking that old bone plate. What the nurse held up looked like three feet of narrow plastic rod. OK, maybe eight or nine inches, but I knew my nose wasn’t that deep. She said, “It has to go in up to here,” pointing to a spot microscopically removed from the end she was holding.
I began to suspect she was hiding a whisk in her hand. I began to think that maybe I didn’t want to do this, but I couldn’t just pull out and drive away now, mainly because David was the one driving. I’d have to suck it up, or maybe that should be “snort it up.” And I’d also have to co-operate, because the only way to take three feet of thank-goodness-flexible plastic rod up the nose is to put the car seat in reclining position and tip your head back.
I’m a grownup, I reminded myself. I use a neti pot to rinse out my sinuses if I get a cold. I can snorkel. I went scuba diving and didn’t drown when droplets of water got into my mask. I’ve used a nasal spray. I tipped my seat and my head back and closed my eyes.
All that panic was wasted, of course. The nurse was really good – she got that thing in and out at lightspeed, and without breaking the bone plate, although she did tickle the back of my sinus. The most unpleasant part of the process, aside from anticipatory dread, was the sneeze I wanted to sneeze afterwards that wouldn’t come. Maybe my subconscious was still worried about brain leakage.
And the other worry, that we would have to reschedule our second COVID shot, was also wasted. The test came back negative, and we are now double-vaxxed, as they say.
The only worry I have now is that I haven’t sneezed once since the COVID swab. I’m wondering if my subconscious is paranoid, or if it knows something I don’t about the state of the plate at the top of my nose.
Sault Star district correspondent Elizabeth Creith writes about the lighter side of rural life