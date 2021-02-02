No respect for people who profit from wrecking what others build

Article content
I have loved money for as long as I can remember but, sometimes, I really dislike capitalism. What’s happening in the stock market is a good reminder of why I’ll never be a billionaire, because I won’t do whatever it takes for money.
There is an adorable (yes, I’m calling myself adorable) photo of me at a wedding with a bow on my headband, circa 1976. I had removed the bow off a wedding present for my aunt. I am told a wedding guest admired that bow and that I had sold the bow to her for a quarter. This positive reinforcement led me to selling many more bows that day. Everyone had a good laugh, but it was only cute because I was a kid. People applauded my entrepreneurial spirit; but sadly, I was being rewarded for taking and selling someone else’s property.
Fast forward a couple decades and I found myself receiving stock options back in the heyday of the high-tech boom, rewarding me for my long hours. Having to learn what options were, got me into buying more stocks, and also day trading. To this day though, I have never shorted a stock.