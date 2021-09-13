Nomadland — such seniors’ lives can be ‘brutal’

Nomadland, Jessica Bruder’s book and movie, describes Americans in their 50s and 60s living in RVs and driving from one low-wage job to another.

They lost their savings and their homes in the 2008 housing collapse and now live as gypsies.

America is a land of hope for the young but unforgiving if you are old and poor.

Seniors live in old RVs, trailers and vans, looking for seasonal work, harvesting sugar beets, flipping burgers, working in amusement parks.

Amazon’s CamperForce began in 2008, within months after the housing collapse.

Amazon contracts with an RV park and pays the Nomads for warehouse loading and packing and order fulfillment. The jobs are more suited to younger people.

CamperForce ads show happy retirees but the reality is brutal.

Retirees walk miles on concrete floors during Christmas loading and unloading parcels and return to frigid campgrounds at night.

They live a nomadic life on less than $1,000 a month; some have no hot showers.

Some were laid off from high-paying professional jobs. Few choose this life.

They’re downwardly mobile older Americans in mobile homes.

Bruder tried nomadic living and working: she lasted one week.

She got the idea of Nomadland when she read about a woman working in a warehouse and living in an RV because she could not afford to retire.

She assumed RVs were owned by retired people enjoying a luxurious life in national parks.

She found there were thousands of employers hiring seniors for minimum wages in manual jobs that take a toll on older people.

She discovered a retirement crisis in the wake of the Great Recession.