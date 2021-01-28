Nothing healthy about medical professionals pooh-poohing pain

Article content

Another complaint from an Indigenous patient seeking medical help at a Canadian hospital or health care facility has once again ended in a questionable if not potentially fatal circumstance.

A Dec. 27 APTN report described the worrying report that came from an Indigenous woman who had stomach surgery at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre three days earlier, on Nov. 30.

Cheynna Gardner told her family that she was in severe pain for days and had trouble breathing. She’d called her mother, Rhonda Gardner, in Eagle Lake First Nation, saying she couldn’t breathe and that she knew something was wrong.

She said the nurse told her she’d already had enough of her prescribed pain medication. The nurse then went on to ask how much she was “using,” implying Gardner was a junkie.

According to the report, Cheynna’s mother called the doctor and insisted more testing be done. With further diagnostic interventions, it was determined that the problem was not about a junkie in withdrawal looking for the next fix, but rather bilateral atelectasis, or lung collapse, a serious and life threatening post-operative diagnosis.