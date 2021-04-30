





Article content The coronavirus 2019 means different things to different people. But the common thread that connects us all together is the resiliency and inherently powerful relationship we all have with life itself. It isn’t just about being born then facing death when our time comes, it is what goes on in between those monumental bookends of our lives. This pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on how we approach life on a day-to-day basis while balancing these commitments with our mental health, wellbeing and identity. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nothing healthy about playing ‘blame game’ Back to video We are a species that thrives on social interaction and, when this is limited, the results go to the core of our very existence. When it is taken away, we suffer feelings of loss akin to the death of a loved one. This loss and gut-wrenching pain never completely go away, but as memories fill the void created by their absence, shattered emotions try to soften towards some sort of acceptance.

Article content Over three million families globally can attest to this loss because the COVID-19 virus has infected and killed their loved ones. In Canada, just over 24,000 souls have been lost and the count is growing. Think about it. The millions of dead the world over have left behind family, friends, colleagues, neighbours, children as well as the millions more who were touched in some way by their presence on this Earth. This is catastrophic in terms of loss, not by war, conflict, gun violence, natural disasters, climate change or end of life death. But by a virus that can mutate and spread itself more efficiently than many of its intended victims are fully prepared to accept. Note the words “fully prepared to accept.” Living freelance with the guidelines and perhaps a cavalier approach to the consequences of choosing to do so is one’s choice. But when do these choices which have consequences become obstacles to all those who go along with precautionary safety measures to avoid getting sick with COVID-19? Quite simply put, they are a gift to this respiratory virus which is transmitted in droplet form. All it needs to perpetuate its ability to spread is a host and a recipient. Someone sneezes or coughs, the droplets land on surfaces, others touch these surfaces then their faces and so on and so on. I think these images are clear, transparent and distinct and quite frankly a portal to a common sense revolution. Throughout this pandemic, a perceived double standard has persistently helped spread this disease, resulting in death, long term side effects, isolation, mental anguish, loss and a sense of helplessness.

Article content This perception has created friction and stress to those who are trying to keep safe by following the guidelines. However, confusing they have become, we are tired, confused, irritable and ready to through in the towel. But what holds most of us back from just ending it all by going with the flow and taking a chance for the sake of some state of “normal,” is seeing and hearing the growing despair and utter desperation of our scientists, public health officials and frontline health-care providers. They are begging us to do what ever it takes to get us through this third wave. They have tears in their eyes, they are at the end of their respective ropes in asking for everyone to do their part to flatten the curve. As a registered nurse who has worked through SARS, H1N1, HIV and they were devastating, but not one of them can hold a candle to coronavirus 2019, the likes of which haven’t been seen for over a century. My heart goes out to my colleagues, I see their despair, exhaustion, as they literally beg their country men and women in Canada to please follow the guidelines and act responsibly. Triage medicine is more likely to occur as ICU beds become a premium to an ever-increasing number of critical patients needing those beds. Many may be left to spend their last days in palliative care because their life expectancy should they develop COVID-29 is impaired by other chronic health issues and is not salvageable. In my opinion, this is battlefield medicine, not a discipline to be adopted in peacetime. But we are at war whether we want to admit it or not. The casualties are stacking up, they aren’t riddled with bullets and shrapnel, but with a virus that does not discriminate.

Article content It has no mercy. Ask the millions of families who are still in mourning. This perfect example of how the field of battle is under so much strain right here in Algoma, specifically Sault Ste. Marie. The subject matter of an April 28 front-page article in the Sault Star by Jeffrey Ougler caught my attention. My focus is with some of the comments Dr. David Fera, Algoma Ontario Health Team tri-chair, presented to SAH board of directors recently. In general, the tone was to inform folks that Algoma Public Health can only hold and book clinics that they have enough vaccines to cover. Makes perfect sense. Fera described how the mass vaccination clinics at GFL have been operating smoothly, professionally and safely. No issues there either. I attended a clinic March 6 as a health-care provider and was impressed because, in my opinion, it ran like a well-oiled machine. Comments from subsequent visitors were likewise. What got my shackles up was when the article’s discussion went on to online and telephone bookings. The number of vaccines don’t match the number of people who want the vaccines, which is four times the number of appointments that can be booked. No complaints there either, this is a global challenge and the frustrations and complaints of Sault and Algoma residents are valid and not to be challenged or deemed frivolous. The article went on to say that there is a deafening chorus of public complaints about online and telephone booking where folks are not able to successfully book an appointment.

Article content Yes, the Ontario government has expanded the demographics for those eligible for vaccines, further impairing our public health officials’ efforts to vaccinate as many as possible. There are not enough vaccines to do this even though they say them are coming in consistently. I do not have an issue with any of the above. These are very legitimate issues for our health care and public health systems locally, both of which are going to exceptional lengths to keep us safe and provide top notch health care. This is what I took exception to. The article closed with a quote from SAH board member Mario Turco: “We can make sense that we are taking blame for somebody else’s provincial decision.” Feeling livid is an understatement. Why is this relayed to the thousands who are yet to secure an appointment after so much effort and frustration. People who are suffering, alone and scared. Many having to rely on their own limited abilities to get an appointment. They come up empty handed, further impacting their anxiety and feelings of worth. Pass the buck while you look at “creative ways” to come up with a solution. I, for one, am sick and tired of watching the news in whatever format it is presented and watching the “blame game.” Come on, put your collective heads together and figure out a local solution. Leave blame at the door. Be constructive and actually listen to these folks. Don’t tell them, “We can make sense that we are taking blame for someone else’s provincial decision,” This will only bring more fury. That is an insult to the intelligence of the people in your community. That is the last thing they want to hear. Patricia Baker is a Sault Star district correspondent, columnist and retired Sault Area Hospital nurse

