'Outright profiteering' during pandemic wrong

I have struggled very hard dealing with the issue of masking, vaccines, and lockdowns. I would like to give a couple of my thoughts on lockdowns and save the others for another day … probably during other lockdowns. I have a suspicion that we are going to be under either lockdowns or curfews for the coming months, so here are is one suggestion that I am sure the common person and, especially the small business owner ,will agree to. During a "pandemic," which gives the government "emergency" powers due to the severity of the situation, profiteering should not be essential. With the reality that only the big boys can open, I think small business owners treading water to survive should not be left to die in the ocean. My suggestion is that someone brave in government bring forward an emergency bill stating that for every dollar in revenue brought in, 75 cents of that dollar be set aside in a fund for local small businesses that have been left out.

This would be distributed equally amongst qualifiers and, with the government funding and grants already in place, these businesses just might survive the storm. In my opinion, during a pandemic, there is no place for outright profiteering. To determine which of these businesses should have to contribute to this fund would not be that difficult. If you are on the stock exchange and/or bring in a set amount of revenue per year, you would be on that list if you are able to be considered an essential service and allowed to remain open. That is my first suggestion; distribution of the wealth. My second thought today is an observation and question. I find it ludicrous in the way the Algoma Public Health via the Ministry of Health in Ontario defines what is essential and what is not. It seems like items are thrown in a hat and randomly picked out. Recently, I wanted to buy my mother a birthday card but was not "allowed" to do that as it was not essential. On the same day, I noticed that I could purchase a nose/ear hair trimming kit or a watch or a hair straightener, etc. We could debate all day long, but everything is essential in my opinion. The nonsensical decision to stop people from buying clothing takes the cake. We all need clothing to keep warm, physically safe from the elements and physically safe from other objects. I am pretty sure clothing is also a requirement by law. If not, try walking into a grocery story just in your underwear and see what happens.

Studies are out now and all you have to do is visit a few websites, such as the CDC (Centre for Disease and Control) to find a report that contracting any kind of coronavirus via touch is 1 in 10,000. On a final note, I don't think LCBO is any more of an essential service than a gymnasium, where people who don't drink get exercise, mental clarity and peace of mind, as do people who have a beer or glass of wine to relax. I believe it is a huge revenue stream that the government does not want to lose and, at the same time, the government does not want the major rebellion it would witness if such an enterprise would close. So, basically, I think it is a pacifier of sorts. You cannot go to a store and buy cocaine or meth. Those people are left to suffer, deal with it, or turn their lives around via mental health resources. During a pandemic where lives are being taken for many reasons, getting a buzz is just as essential as buying that elderly woman her birthday card. Yes, it is obvious that C-19 and all of the contradictions and Orwellian rules that are being imposed with it do not sit well with me, as I am a critical thinker. I hope more will start asking questions. Ernest Skinner Sault Se. Marie

