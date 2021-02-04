Article content

I read a book once about explorers who came within a few kilometres of their goal, only to turn back. Their supplies, the weather and their patience, had run out.

Had they persevered, fame and riches might have been theirs. Instead, they became the guys who “almost” discovered the route to the Pacific, or something like that.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Over the hill and over the next ridge Back to video

Some days, when I’m snowshoeing or hiking off the beaten path, I truly regret reading that book.

That’s because a just-over-the-next-ridge mindset is not a sound survival strategy.

Sure, I’m not venturing into uncharted wilderness like those explorers; even Google Earth has already been where I’m going.

And there’s little danger of becoming lost. Keep going in any direction and I’d hit a highway, a familiar lake or a trail leading home. That was reassuring when I was young enough to keep trudging until I reached safety.

But now I’m a senior citizen and membership in that cohort comes with a free set of physical limitations. I run the real risk of sitting down on a log and lapsing into an afternoon nap.