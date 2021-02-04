Over the hill and over the next ridge

Tom Mills
Feb 04, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  4 minute read
The Lake One trail to which Tom Mills looked to connect. TOM MILLS

I read a book once about explorers who came within a few kilometres of their goal, only to turn back. Their supplies, the weather and their patience, had run out.

Had they persevered, fame and riches might have been theirs. Instead, they became the guys who “almost” discovered the route to the Pacific, or something like that.

Some days, when I’m snowshoeing or hiking off the beaten path, I truly regret reading that book.

That’s because a just-over-the-next-ridge mindset is not a sound survival strategy.

Sure, I’m not venturing into uncharted wilderness like those explorers; even Google Earth has already been where I’m going.

And there’s little danger of becoming lost. Keep going in any direction and I’d hit a highway, a familiar lake or a trail leading home. That was reassuring when I was young enough to keep trudging until I reached safety.

But now I’m a senior citizen and membership in that cohort comes with a free set of physical limitations. I run the real risk of sitting down on a log and lapsing into an afternoon nap.

So now as well as water and trail mix I pack an emergency kit that could keep me from freezing to death for upwards of five minutes.

And I take my phone. Reception is spotty at best, but I imagine if a hungry bear or angry moose attacked me I could document my final moments in photos, or on video if I hit the wrong button.

If I’m going out alone I message my daughter, giving her a very rough idea of my route. If I don’t contact her by a certain time she’s to send someone out to retrieve my body before the wolves get to it.

Unlike legendary Sault Star publisher James Curran, I believe a man could be eaten by wolves without necessarily being a liar.

Actually, I wouldn’t begrudge those snarling beasts any nutritional benefit they might derive, provided they have the decency to let me shuffle off my mortal coil before tearing off chunks of it. But next of kin don’t like to hear such circle-of-life sentiments.

Inevitably, what I fail to take along on treks is a Voice of Reason. In truth, I don’t even remember owning one. If I did, it’s probably packed away in the rafters of my garage.

The other day I set out along a well-travelled and scenic snowshoe trail near me. I told myself I might explore a large beaver swamp (the swamp is large, not the beavers) where the trail loops back toward home. Had a Voice of Reason been along, it would have said I was lying.

The Voice would know I’m drawn to a new road made by loggers last summer, to the possibility that it could lead to a shortcut to a lake that’s about a kilometre east as the crow flies. And that would give us a longer but senior-friendly circle route for hiking or snowshoeing.

So it’s my scaled-down equivalent to a Passage to the Pacific.

The problem with that one-kilometre distance is that I am not a crow. And there’s a substantial ridge between our neighbourhood trails and the lake. A topographical map tells me it rises by a bunch of tightly spaced brown lines, uphill both ways.

A few weeks ago explorer me trudged up the logging road and found a likely route veering off it in the direction I hoped to go. But like the logging trucks that drove up that hill, this senior snowshoer was in low range long before the summit. I ran out of gas.

Since then some snowmobiles have pounded things down, making the ascent easier. And I discovered that a lone rider had been crazy enough to attempt my chosen passage, leaving a spew of rocks, roots and gravel behind him.

At this point the Voice would have told me to turn around, admire the view and head home. I did admire the view, but then I followed the crazy snowmobiler. After all, the lake path could lie just over the next ridge.

My snowmobiling sherpa had had a difficult time, fighting to keep from burying his machine as he climbed and nosed down a series of small hills. I feared I might come over a rise and see a broken machine and broken body, perhaps surrounded by wolves debating the cholesterol levels of the snowmobiler diet.

By this time my legs and lungs, seemingly deputized by the Voice, were warning me to turn back. But the memory of that darned book about explorers kept chanting, “just one more ridge.”

And after a few next ridges, there it was. I wallowed down one more slope, then limped homeward along the path.

It will be easy to find that shortcut again next spring. Just turn left at the big boulder, head off through some trees and keep climbing ridges until you stumble across the trail.

I’m thinking that if searchers ever do have to be despatched on my behalf, they should look for a trail that makes them wonder who would be crazy enough to go down it. Then follow it.

They’ll find either me or some guy with a severely battered snow machine.

To contact Tom Mills, or to acquire a copy of his book Sex is a Four-Letter Word and Other Misconceptions, email him at hathcharm@gmail.com or visit humourmetom.ca.