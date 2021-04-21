Paid sick days, vaccines and a new premier

Article content

More than a year into the pandemic, it’s painful to watch updates from the Ontario premier where he squanders every possible opportunity to do the right thing.

Public health advocates, unions, community groups, doctors and more are begging for paid sick days as a way to combat the spread of COVID. Instead, his choices are costing the health and lives of Ontario workers and their families who are getting sick every day by the thousands.

Now, we have heard the Progressive Conservative government plans to shut down the legislature in the middle of the worst public health crisis the province has ever seen. When times get tough, the government hides from scrutiny (only after introducing more nonsense). We can’t over-police our way out of this public health and human rights crisis. I am thankful for Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath for holding this government to account.

We need paid sick days and paid time off to get vaccinated, a full repeal of the extraordinary police powers and a more careful analysis of what is and is not essential.

When all of that is done (or even while it’s happening, I’m not going to be picky), Doug Ford should resign. His COVID response has been an abysmal failure and workers every single day are paying the price of his gross negligence. Bye, Doug.

Marty Warren

Director, District 6 (Ontario and Atlantic Canada) United Steelworkers union