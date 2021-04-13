





Pandemic prompts changing of lives

Article content Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was right when he said “never let a good crisis go to waste.” How can the best be made out of a lousy situation? We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pandemic prompts changing of lives Back to video The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a tough mental slog as the public health crisis rolls into a second year. Hopes are vaccines will ease infection rates, prompting a return to life no longer restricted by social distancing, mask wearing and testing. The public health crisis presented Algoma University’s recent business case competition’s celebrity judges opportunities to find new work, deepen existing personal ties and appreciate more time at home, rather than the hustle-bustle of on-going travel. They shared their experiences during a Going Back to Normal? Is There Going Back to Normal? panel near the one-day event’s end. Shane Feldman, founder and chief executive officer of Count Me In, used the extra time he’s had over the last year to decide to stop down from his CEO role of 13 years. He’s now chief of staff at Chapter 2 Ventures.

Article content “I’m just excited about a brand new venture,” he said. Noting “it’s easy to be distracted” with regular travel pre-pandemic, Feldman acknowledged he was “lost in the busyness.” Laying low during COVID-19 prompted him to reflect and acknowledge now was the time “to bring in some fresh leadership” to Count Me In. Jazz singer Kellylee Evans, featured at Algoma Fall Festival in 2011 and the Old Town Hall concert series on St. Joseph Island in 2018, said she felt like “a skimmer” because of all her travel time. Evans was “just touching the surface of relationships” due to being away so much. She’s been participating in “a sister group” of friends that meets Tuesday nights on Zoom. “Who can you be a support to?” she asked students from the competition’s 12 teams. Melissa Leong, author of Happy Go Money, is prioritizing spending cash “on connecting with my friends different ways.” They have tried online escape games, done virtual tours of different countries and checked out a magic show. “Trying to make new memories during this time has probably been something that I will never regret,” said Leong. The money expert on CTV’s The Social suggests what was may not be again – and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. “Whatever it is that you are going through right now, thinking that well maybe we’ll go back to normal, that may never happen,” said Leong. “This is a great opportunity for you to use this chaos to create whatever life you’re going to lead next year or the year after that.”

Article content How have you used extra time during the pandemic to improve your life? I finally updated my will. That was something that was long, long overdue. I’ve written my obituary, too. Better to have that final dispatch done before the need arises and someone else gets burdened with the responsibility. After too many meals purchased, I’m spending more time in kitchen. I’ve discovered the slow cooker is a wonderful thing. There’s dozens of my late father’s recipes that I have to sift through and start trying. He was a great cook. My house still needs a major cleaning. A binder with information to help guide my executor must be put together. My front lawn demands care – desperately. The pandemic has afforded me the gift of time, but I fear I’ll be back on the highway of life in a few months time with major things still to accomplish. If I can’t get those tasks done now, when? Evans may offer some help. She looks to what she wants to accomplish and then considers the steps to take to reach that target. “You create this goal and look backwards,” said Evans. “All of a sudden you’re not there going, ‘I wish I could do such and such,’ when you have tangible goal posts to look towards to reach out.” Add in an assist from Swish Goswami, chief executive officer of Trufan. The difference between those who do, and don’t, he says “is that willingness to keep going everyday.” I gotta get going. Brian Kelly is a reporter with The Sault Star. Reach him at btkelly@postmedia.com

