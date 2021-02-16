





Article content I know the almighty dollar is more preciousssssss (read Tolkien) than ever, but why aren’t the COVID-19 vaccines open source? This is not a time for companies to lay stake and line shareholders’ pockets and fill executives’ garages with new Ferraris. This is a time for us to come together as humankind, with the keyword on kind, and share the formula. Let’s put our collective heads together to come up with a vaccine that is effective, stable, easy and accessible for all. Back to 1955, when Jonas Salk was asked who owned the polio vaccine. He said: “There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?” The polio virus was terrifying, crippling thousands of children, and Jonas Salk came up with a vaccination that worked. Salk believed that the vaccine belonged to the people and the formula and process was given freely to pharmaceutical companies. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. People, not profits, must prevail in ensuring vaccine access Back to video Similarly, the patent for insulin was sold for one dollar, in 1923, to make it as widely available as possible.

Article content Why is this not the case with the coronavirus vaccine? Don’t we band together against common enemies? I understand that companies spend money researching vaccines, and that they should be compensated for their work, but this is where my agreement ends. Now is not the time to be screaming: “Mine!” like a toddler, or a seagull in Finding Nemo. I’m not saying that these companies don’t deserve to profit, but I don’t think that they should be holding the world over a barrel either. Surely someone can negotiate a fair price to pay and then the World Health Organization can ensure that all countries have access to the best possible vaccine. I understand Ayn Rand’s theories of work and reward, but I am more of a socialist when it comes to health and lean more toward Rotary’s Four-Way Test (Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?) This is a pandemic, and the world will not be what it was, or even a reflection of what it was, until the vaccine is widely rolled-out. There are several vaccines that work, some that require refrigeration, some that are effective against some strains and not others. Why aren’t we working together, like on a space station mission? We’re far from done here. There will be new strains, we will need new vaccines. Does this have to get to Martin Shkreli proportions before we cry foul? He was the callous profiteer who raised the price on Daraprim (an AIDS drug) from $13.50 a pill to $750 with a couple strokes of his pen. He did end up in jail for securities fraud, unrelated to his despicable decisions on the drug pricing and, not surprisingly, he owned a hedge fund that liked to short stocks and then put out misinformation about them and profit as the share prices ‘surprisingly’ dropped.

Article content Maybe Anonymous or a scientific Julian Assange (Wikileaks), will level the COVID vaccine playing field? I don’t want it to have to come to that. I want people, not profits, to prevail. I understand that corporations are wearing blinders, laser focused on profits, but that just can’t be anymore in a global society. Corporations must be accountable for any negative impacts to the planet or its inhabitants while in the pursuit of profits. A triple bottom line of people, planet, and profit is the only way to have sustainable, moral, businesses. Corporations are now intertwined with our planet’s ecosystems and our peoples. It will hurt the one per cent taking away the profit-only imperative “ring” (Back to Tolkien…) from corporations until they throw it back into the volcano and are no longer under its spell. But, then a new day dawns for humanity, and we can focus on development that may be slower, but is sustainable for people and the planet and is morally right. One country didn’t beat Hitler alone, we collaborated against the enemy. Right now, our common enemies are COVID-19 and greed. Nadine Robinson’s column appears every second Wednesday. She can be reached at the.ink.writer@gmail.com or on twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @theinkran

