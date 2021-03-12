Article content

The James Bay Lowlands have been a valuable commodity to the First Nations Peoples for thousands of years. And they will not diminish one iota for countless generations should its custodians continue protecting their lands from looters.

No James Bay Lowlander has ever thought it would be nice to risk it all on such a destructive venture, as is the proposed Ring of Fire. Noront’s CEO Alan Coutts has recently fired up many local residents with the lure of short-term gains to be had from pillaging the Ring of Fire’s mineral wealth, that he alleges ranges between $60 and $250 billion. That’s a lot of money to a people who’ve never really drawn the attention of Canadian interests, until suddenly finding themselves in possession of something others wanted.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Pillaging’ Ring of Fire’s mineral wealth has no silver lining Back to video

By either truck or train, massive amounts of fossil fuel is required for Noront to move the 1,500 to 3,000 tons of chromite daily the 500 miles to Sault Ste. Marie’s ferrochrome smelters —for a whole century. That’s how long they calculate it’ll take to extract the mineral wealth from James Bay. A whole lot of damage can accumulate during a century, which isn’t easily recognizable by those acclimatized to living year after year amongst its daily mining and smelting operations. Those living in a century will not have witnessed the destruction that’s taken place today; they will not comprehend the full extent of their loss.