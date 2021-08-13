This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content I’ve written a few stories recently reflecting concerns about smoking on the portion of John Rowswell Hub Trail that is on Sault Area Hospital property. Such stories, naturally, glean no shortage of commentary on the Sault Star’s Facebook page — which is great. As long as feedback is relatively polite and profanity-free, bring it on.

Article content But I was dismayed when some comments took potshots at smokers, with absolutely no mention of the issue at hand, which is simply that smoking is prohibited on hospital property. Period. And as for those who feel free to dump butts on hospital land — or elsewhere — that’s just a dirty business. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Please aim barbs at rule breakers, not those whose habit burns you Back to video Some feedback was valid, but at least one reader referred to anyone who smokes cigarettes as “stupid.” Really? I’ve been on this planet long enough and have travelled widely enough to know darn well no group holds a monopoly on stupidity. Full disclosure: I don’t smoke. Never really have. I tried cigarettes twice in high school and barfed my brains out both times. I played varsity hockey and rugby in those days, and regular smoking would have likely sullied my scoring ability for both sports. So, perhaps, I was lucky to have had such a sensitive belly. No goody-goody gushing here. Although nicotine-free during the heady days of Pretty in Pink, I wouldn’t have passed any 1980s purity test. I certainly liked my beer then — still do — and would have shocked the many Monarchy-loving blue hairs in my family with my colourful vocabulary. And had these proper ladies ever discovered that the backseat of my dad’s K-car that routinely transported them home from Sunday morning United Church service had been used the previous evening by yours truly for some less-than-holy rolling, all hell would have surely broken loose. All kidding aside, I’m by no means huffing and puffing about my nicotine-free lifestyle. The truth is, I have little against actual smokers. In fact, some of the people I’ve admired most in life were, and are, no strangers to lighting up.

Article content I look at it mostly as a generational thing. My parents both smoked. And why not? Look at any magazine cigarette ad from the late 1950s and early- to mid-1960s; those portrayed puffing were youngish, tall, slim, beautiful, happy and successful-looking. And during that period, my newly married parents were young, tall, slim, beautiful, happy and successful. As were their friends, most of whom also smoked. Some from that generation wisely butted out later on. Some didn’t. I fondly recall my 1980s undergraduate days at the University of New Brunswick and witnessing a couple of favourite history professors, both former military men, smoke with such finesse and grace it almost made me want to retest my gag reflexes. One, a Harvard PhD and former U.S. Navy officer who saw active duty in Korea, simply made smoking an art form. I think the military thing may have had something to do with it. Tobacco use among those in uniform during the 1950s was the norm and my father, who spent a chunk of that decade serving in the Royal Canadian Air Force, was also very comfortable with cigarette in hand. In fact, he was quite skilled at maneuvering a lit butt in more ways than one. A fond memory from our cottage days was my dad taking a burning cigarette, somehow curling it up into his mouth without it touching anything sensitive, diving off the wharf, re-emerging and producing the still-smoking dart. Too bad he didn’t live long enough to witness the YouTube craze. Dad may have emerged a sensation had someone filmed him and posted this daring deed.

Article content Over the course of my long bachelorhood, I dated women who smoked. That includes the girl I married; she has since quit, but with no urging from me. Her choice entirely. And, just this week, I enjoyed an afternoon coffee with a retired Sault Star editor whose smoking exploits — and precarious choices of butt-break times — are legendary. Deadlines, smedlines! Glorious memories and accepting attitude aside, I don’t endorse cigarette smoking in any which way. Especially now among the younger set, who, unlike previous generations, know full well nicotine’s many health hazards. And, as for the cost, the small-c conservative, Scottish part of me shudders at what’s charged these days for a pack of smokes. But scapegoating and bullying any minority — which smokers are these days — leaves a really bad taste in my mouth. Bottom line is I plan to keep following the Hub Trail/SAH smoking issue and hope readers respond freely on the Sault Star Facebook page. And, if anyone feels compelled to point fingers, please aim the blame where it belongs: on those violating the Smoke-Free Ontario Act and, particularly, butt tossers. Pity the poor saps charged with cleaning this mess up. They must be absolutely fuming! If Sault Star district editor Jeffrey Ougler were to actually take up smoking, he’d likely follow his parents’ lead: Benson & Hedges, baby!

