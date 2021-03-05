





Portrait of an artist by a young man

Article content In 1975, a novice reporter set out to try to interview a 10-years-older and infinitely-more-accomplished Canadian artist. The artist was Sault Ste. Marie’s Ken Danby. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Portrait of an artist by a young man Back to video The reporter was me, on staff at the Cambridge Reporter, one of several papers on my resume that are now defunct. Danby was giving a Professional Development Day seminar in Kitchener, Ont., to a few dozen high school art teachers, courtesy of a government-funded program. I had seen him interviewed a few nights earlier by Dave Hodge on Hockey Night in Canada, a program that seldom skated into the world of the arts. He struck me as a clear-spoken man who had married two seemingly disparate worlds, hockey and art. At the Crease, painted in 1972, had already become iconic. Certainly, Danby was far and away the least boring PD Day offering of either regional school board. PD Days were fairly new in 1975, so education beat reporters covered them.

Article content Going in, I expected the Canadian art world’s rising star might not give the time of day to a small-town reporter who had bypassed the school board’s public relations officer and crashed a teachers seminar. But Danby was affable and generous of his time. I imagine those of you who knew him during his youth in Sault Ste. Marie could have told me that. We chatted at length during his mid-seminar break, which he stretched out to the annoyance of some of those high school art teachers. And when we were done he invited me to drop around to check out his studio, an old mill he was renovating on the Speed River near Guelph. But all accounts Danby was as proud of what he made of the old stones and beams of the collapsing Armstrong Mill as of the wonders he could create with egg tempura and canvas. I never took him up on his invitation. But I never forgot that encounter, both because Danby’s name and work remained a fixture in Canadian art and because of his approachability. And when I moved to the Sault in 1980, it seemed fortuitous that my first address was on Danby Road, even though the street name honours not the artist but his father, Edison. Ken Danby Way, the road running past the main library and art gallery, wasn’t so named until 2010. Community leader Edison Danby also beat his son to the Sault’s medal of merit, being awarded his eight years ahead of Ken. In 2007, Danby became the second famous Canadian artist to die in Algonquin Park. But unlike Tom Thomson’s death, there was nothing too mysterious about Danby’s heart attack.

Article content I dug out my 1975 story the other day, while doing some decades-overdue decluttering of many things stored in many boxes in rafters. In those days reporters clipped their stories and pasted them in scrapbooks. They’d dip into the clips when writing followup stories. But much more important, they’d use clippings when applying for jobs at bigger and/or better newspapers, which occupied a great deal of their time. Since I won’t be job-hunting at the Globe or New York Times in the foreseeable future, perhaps it’s time to make a bonfire of those vanities. My story doesn’t mention the Sault: I’d never been there in 1975 and couldn’t have dreamed I’d spend most of the rest of my life there. The story described Danby’s technique of applying egg tempura to acetate sheets, adding and modifying colour, texture and tone on as many overlaid sheets as it took to satisfy him. He said he painted in a realistic style because that was the only way he felt comfortable painting. But he insisted realism didn’t mean “pretty pictures” and he was much more than a “painter of barns,” as he had been tagged in the 1960s. And the art college dropout challenged those teachers not to churn out young artists but to help young people be more visually aware of the world around them. Educators should convince students that art is a necessary part of life and society, not a luxury, he said. I’d have to say Ken Danby’s art became a necessary part of the lives of many Canadians, as well as a fixture in many a man-cave.

Article content That story I wrote in 1975 got me in a bit of trouble, but it wasn’t Danby’s fault. It was because I used the term “beer-swilling” in reference to Hockey Night in Canada viewers. Most people I knew swilled beer while watching hockey. Most of the hockey game ads in those days were for beer. Heck, even the artists I knew at the time drank way too much beer. I thought it fit. But I had to admit (and to calm down the managing editor, after a few critical letters rolled in) that sometimes I went a little too far with hyperbole. Still do. About 30 years later in the Sault, when I was teaching a university essay-writing course in my spare time, I included Danby in a list of possible topics for a research essay. To my surprise, no one in the class knew Danby was from the Sault, even though half were local students and some were familiar with his paintings. I tried out a few other native sons and daughters on them and drew a blank. Yes, they could recite the biographies of Roberta Bondar and Phil Esposito, but names such as Morley Torgov and David Johnston didn’t ring a bell. I hope educators follow Danby’s advice to help students see the world around them. And I hope they remember that the most important part of that world might be their own backyard. To contact Tom Mills, or to acquire a copy of his book Sex is a Four-Letter Word and Other Misconceptions, email him at hathcharm@gmail.com or visit humourmetom.ca.

