Prime opportunity to put Gateway site to good use
The City of Sault Ste. Marie owns the “Gateway site,” a vacant 15-acre property centrally located in the city, bordering the St. Mary’s River and overlooking the historic Sault Locks. Located alongside the St. Mary’s River, the property borders a hydroelectric power station to the west and the Station Mall to the east. The Station Mall is Sault Ste. Marie’s largest shopping centre, containing a food court, many retail stores and local businesses.
In addition to providing an opportunity to remediate and restore this waterfront property, there are also opportunities to integrate the water of the river for sustainable heating and cooling of any new infrastructure. It may be of interest to the City of Sault Ste. Marie to transfer all or sections of the Gateway property for development of the Canada Water Agency’s required infrastructure. This property is considered “brown field” due to soil contamination from previous industrial activities. This has largely caused the property to remain vacant. Residual contamination issues would be the responsibility of the CWA. This would provide them with the opportunity to restore this contaminated and degraded waterfront property, enhancing this area’s soil and water conditions.
Furthermore, with the resources and contacts available to the CWA, there is great potential for the CWA to generate a plan with the city to establish a pedestrian friendly, environmentally sustainable, outdoor green space. Integrating a green space into the CWA’s plans would enhance the appeal of Sault Ste. Marie’s waterfront to tourists as well as provide a space for locals to enjoy the city’s waterfront. This green space could be developed in collaboration with local Indigenous peoples to include culturally significant plants, artifacts and knowledge that are integral to the St. Mary’s River watershed, and the history of this region.
The rich history, ecology and cultural significance of the St. Mary’s River, has resulted in it being designated as a Heritage River, by the Canadian government. The St. Mary’s River is considered one of the most historic rivers in Canada. Settlements of the Ojibwe Peoples on the banks of the river have been dated as far back as 200 BC. This river was integral to the fur trade route that opened up Western Canada. The heritage designation may influence the design of the CWA’s infrastructure as well as the landscape architecture, further connecting the mission of the CWA to the history of Canada’s water resources.
Marty McCarthy
Cole Barban,
Sault Ste. Marie