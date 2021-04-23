Recognize Tony Martin’s role in stand-alone FedNor
I note that a front page story in the April 21 edition of the Sault Star made no mention of the role former Sault Ste. Marie MP Tony Martin played in the long campaign to establish FedNor as a stand-alone funding agency of the federal government.
As Tommy Douglas used to say, “I don’t mind if the Liberals steal my pyjamas, as long as, when they wear them, they put on the bottoms as well as the top.” New Democrats are all too used to having their ideas stolen by the Liberals, but when it comes to the implementation, too often, the Liberals only go part way.
When Tony Martin was elected to represent Northern Ontario in the House of Commons, he immediately recognized that, if the federal government was serious about stimulating economic development in the northern part of this province, it needed to establish a stand-alone funding agency for this region, similar to the federal agencies established to assist other less developed areas of the country such as Atlantic Canada. For years, FedNor has not had that autonomy or adequate funding.
Martin immediately, began an ongoing, energetic campaign in Parliament, with statements, Private Member’s bills and questions in Question Period, and across Northern Ontario, in public meetings and the media, to strengthen FedNor. He suggested that FedNor should be given autonomy and a significant increase in funding. He wanted the agency to have the tools to help to drive economic development — to assist to diversify the economy of our region.
The Liberals and the Conservatives adamantly opposed Martin’s proposals for FedNor … until this week. After all this time, belatedly, the Liberal government announced in their budget that FedNor would become a stand-alone funding agency with its own budget to administer and disburse. Suddenly, what Liberals have maintained for so long was unnecessary is now required.
It took a long time, but finally the Liberals have admitted that Martin was right all along. They have taken Tony’s FedNor pyjamas.
Credit should be given where credit is due.
The question is: Will the Liberal government fund the agency well enough to make a difference for Northern Ontario economic development?
As Tommy Douglas asked, “Will the Liberals wear the pyjama bottoms as well as the top, with Tony Martin’s monogram on the pocket, that they donned on budget day in April 2021?”
It’s amazing what Tony’s political legacy even now seems to be achieving for our region.
Bud Wildman
Sault Ste. Marie