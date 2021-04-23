Recognize Tony Martin’s role in stand-alone FedNor

Article content

I note that a front page story in the April 21 edition of the Sault Star made no mention of the role former Sault Ste. Marie MP Tony Martin played in the long campaign to establish FedNor as a stand-alone funding agency of the federal government.

As Tommy Douglas used to say, “I don’t mind if the Liberals steal my pyjamas, as long as, when they wear them, they put on the bottoms as well as the top.” New Democrats are all too used to having their ideas stolen by the Liberals, but when it comes to the implementation, too often, the Liberals only go part way.

When Tony Martin was elected to represent Northern Ontario in the House of Commons, he immediately recognized that, if the federal government was serious about stimulating economic development in the northern part of this province, it needed to establish a stand-alone funding agency for this region, similar to the federal agencies established to assist other less developed areas of the country such as Atlantic Canada. For years, FedNor has not had that autonomy or adequate funding.