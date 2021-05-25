





Article content As a former downtown business owner (1992-1999) and downtown building owner (1994-2012), I am very familiar with the challenges of operating a business and maintaining a building downtown. One of the biggest challenges I had was securing parking for my growing business. I also learned that “convenient” parking was one of the biggest factor in business’ leaving downtown. So when I see that the convenient parking is being removed from long term stalwart businesses adjacent to your new plaza, I question that logic. If you ask the Royal Bank ,“Why are you leaving the downtown?” Probably not having enough convenient parking is high on the list. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Red flags and potential plaza problems Back to video The current Mill Market is very successful and one of the reason of its success could be attributed to the abundance of available “convenient” parking directly in front of the entrance doors. So now we are going to move the Mill Market to the plaza that has really zero “convenient” parking. So any customer will now have to walk across Bay Street down to the Civic Centre, or walk across Queen Street to back parking lots. Well what if they can’t walk that far? Right, they can get picked up in front of the Market on Brock. Well you can’t do that either because that’s backed up with Tim Hortons’ drive-thru cars. Also relying on the beneficence of private parking lots won’t last long.

Article content The reason Tom Vair, Sault Ste. Marie’s deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services, gives for moving the Mill Market is to make the property there more “sellable.” He tried to “give” this property away to a group of people and wasted two years of their time because they came back and told the city it is too contaminated to even accept it for free. Shouldn’t the Mill Market go to the MILL complex? Looks like there is lots of space and parking there. As a former building owner on Queen Street, the word that best describe my experience is frustrating. I did not have to use the words scared, scary and sleep in my business/building to protect it. So my question to Mr. Vair is if he is incapable or unwilling to protect the current Downtown Business and property owners, how is he going to protect the $10-million plaza from vandalism, destruction and defilement? I think Sault Ste. Marie Police Service has enough to deal with. Every time I biked by the benches and sunken boardwalks at the Mill Market bike path, there was always police, ambulance and fire department presence there. Thankfully we finally got rid of those benches and sunken walkways. When I see people begging for food and money at the end of the Bay Street Tim Hortons, are we creating another problematic area for the police to have to deal with? Are we creating an embarrassment? A major frustration point prior to COVID for many citizens of this city was getting information on property amendments, zoning and other applications, etc. Mr. Vair’s stated comment, I believe, for this project from the public was that it was “well received.” I really wish projects like this could be ballot box questions. This would provide transparency and the genuine will of the people. Not just “well received.”

Article content A number of individuals have expressed the fact that everything done in this plaza is done somewhere else in the city and done better. That perhaps this is just a duplication of services and may not entirely be needed; with an escalating budget we are using monies from a variety of sources. The money used I find most problematic is the Community Development Fund monies four years into the future. This money would be far better spent on housing blight removal and programs to help improve the condition of housing in blighted areas of the city. In closing, I would like to ask Mr. Vair and city councillors this question: Do you think that the individual homeowners that signed that petition requesting to leave the City of Sault Ste. Marie were just trying to send you a message to be more fiscally responsible, rather than just being politically motivated? Mark Menean Sault Ste. Marie

