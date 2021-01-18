Reverse mortgages –  a good or bad choice?       

Gene Monin
Jan 18, 2021
Home-free no more. You keep on paying with a reverse mortgage.  Postmedia Network

A reverse mortgage allows homeowners aged 55 and up to borrow a portion of their home equity today, while still staying in their homes.

The rising number of seniors buying reverse mortgages is due to enticing advertisements featuring trusted celebrities, such as famed Canadian figure skater Kurt Browning.

Research carefully before signing and get third-party financial advice. A government source is

https://www.canada.ca/en/financial-consumer-agency/services/mortgages/reverse-mortgages.html

Advantages of a reverse mortgage: You stay in your home, remain independent, enjoy your money now, renovate, give your family money.

You receive tax-free cash.

The loan doesn’t affect OAS and GIS, and doesn’t have to be repaid until you sell your home or you or your surviving partner pass away.

The loan can be repaid earlier with penalties.

Most reverse mortgages have a “non-recourse” clause. You, or your estate, can’t owe more than the value of your home when the loan becomes due and the home is sold.

Interest paid on the reverse mortgage is tax deductible if the proceeds are used to earn investment income.

Disadvantages: You must live in the house (you can’t rent it); that nullifies the loan.

The offers sound risk-free, but add-on charges increase the amount owed.

Borrowing minimums and maximums vary and are based on a percentage of your home value.

The amount you can borrow varies widely where you live, the type of housing you own, your age and gender, and the amount of your current debt.

A warning sign is that the Big 5 Canadian banks do not offer reverse mortgages.

Only two companies offer them; both invite you to seek and pay for independent legal advice, to ensure you are entering into the agreement freely, and that you understand the contract and all risks.

While your home may appreciate in value and offset some of the interest costs and loss of equity, interest rapidly accumulates on the amount you borrow.

Borrowing against your home will impact the amount available to pass on to your beneficiaries.

Start-up fees can be significant and interest rates on reverse mortgages are much higher than standard mortgage rates.

They can include an application fee, home appraisal, and costs for independent legal advice.

Fees can reach $2,000 to $2,500, which is deducted from the principal received.

As opposed to a standard mortgage, reverse mortgages are a growing debt that consumes the equity in your home.

You can run down your equity far faster than you built it.

Though the balance, principal borrowed plus accumulated interest, does not need to be repaid until you sell or pass away, it is quietly mounting and can deplete your remaining equity and prevent you considering alternatives, like downsizing.

Reverse mortgages can be an expensive way to access some of the value built up in your home.

You may want to compare other sources for loans.

Reach Gene Monin at adios43@yahoo.com