Article content

A reverse mortgage allows homeowners aged 55 and up to borrow a portion of their home equity today, while still staying in their homes.

The rising number of seniors buying reverse mortgages is due to enticing advertisements featuring trusted celebrities, such as famed Canadian figure skater Kurt Browning.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Reverse mortgages – a good or bad choice? Back to video

Research carefully before signing and get third-party financial advice. A government source is

https://www.canada.ca/en/financial-consumer-agency/services/mortgages/reverse-mortgages.html

Advantages of a reverse mortgage: You stay in your home, remain independent, enjoy your money now, renovate, give your family money.

You receive tax-free cash.

The loan doesn’t affect OAS and GIS, and doesn’t have to be repaid until you sell your home or you or your surviving partner pass away.

The loan can be repaid earlier with penalties.

Most reverse mortgages have a “non-recourse” clause. You, or your estate, can’t owe more than the value of your home when the loan becomes due and the home is sold.