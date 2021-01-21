SAH board needs to speak out

Article content continued

One who didn’t was one who absolutely should have: Ms. Hansson, leader of a central cohort in the fight to curb COVID. She visited family in British Columbia and attended “prearranged” medical appointments with clinicians in that province.

That sort of reminds me of the Caribbean and Hawaiian holiday vacations that a few Alberta cabinet ministers tried to justify because they were “prearranged,” only those cost them their positions.

Ms. Hansson has been given a symbolic sympathetic hug from the board chair for her travel transgressions.

To top that off, the hospital refuses to say if this was the only time Ms. Hansson has flown to B.C. during the pandemic. In a Sault Star report this week, Sault city councillor Corey Gardi said he understands the president has “been gone for extended periods of time.”

The hospital did say SAH board chair Sharon Kirkpatrick was aware and “supportive” of the travel arrangements, given Hansson’s separation from her immediate family and the medical appointments.

So is the hospital’s position that this sort of trip is acceptable and any and all of the rest of us are free to follow Hansson’s example? Public health officials tell us that could spawn a COVID catastrophe.

Is the hospital arguing that Hansson, being a person holding a powerful position, can travel to visit family and see clinicians but the rest of should follow the rules and regulations? That would be elitist and arrogant.

I would submit that the president and CEO of our hospital should be setting the best example in a COVID crisis, not skirting the rules. She’s the leader of a major unit of doctors and nurses and health care support staff in this city.