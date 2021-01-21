SAH board needs to speak out

Article content
Sault Area Hospital’s board seems to have confused “oversee” with “overlook.”
They’re letting the hospital’s president and CEO Wendy Hansson, who they are supposed to oversee, get away with behaviour that is highly inappropriate for a leader in Sault Ste. Marie’s health-care community.
And they’re overlooking the responsibility of the hospital and its board to communicate openly with the public they’ve been hired or appointed to serve.
Here’s what’s happened.
Readers might recall that in the first part of December the Sault was cruising along with almost no COVID cases. But public health experts warned us that a surge of people travelling to visit family during the Christmas season could change that.
It did. Algoma went from five new cases the week of Dec. 21 to 34 and 29 in the two weeks that followed.
Most people I know heeded the warning and followed the rules and recommendations. Obviously some didn’t.