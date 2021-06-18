Shingwauk Home was an institution, never a real home 







Article content With the discovery of 215 missing children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School (IRS), searches underway at schools and growing questions about the burial ground associated with the Shingwauk Home, it is time to have another look at the Anglican Rev. Edward Francis Wilson. While Wilson did not create the first residential school in Sault Ste. Marie, Baptist Rev. Abel Bingham in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., deserves that credit, the Shingwauk Home was the longest running. The Shingwauk Home is also considered the first ‘modern’ residential and industrial school in Canada and serves as a prime example of the entire system implemented by Canada in the 1880s. The denominationally-run Shingwauk Home enforced Christianization, utilized child labour, experienced chronic underfunding, saw children die of disease, and aimed to assimilate the child with the end goal being the utter elimination of Indigenous culture. Wilson built on the work of Rev. James Chance and his wife, Hannah Chance, who ran an ‘orphanage’ or ‘boarding school’ from 1854 until about 1870 at the Anglican Church in Garden River. The rectory and school, built for the Chances, once stood across the road from the St. John’s Anglican Church at Point Charles. It was here that Wilson opened his first boarding school, which was destroyed by a blaze in 1873. Undeterred, Wilson undertook fundraising which allowed him to purchase 90 acres and rebuild the school in stone away from the reserve. With the cornerstone laid by the Governor General of Canada in 1874, the newly built school opened for business the following year. The Shingwauk Home stood as an institution from 1875 to 1970 when it finally closed its doors for good.

Article content Serving as founder, manager, and principal of the Shingwauk Home from 1873 to 1892, Wilson advocated and lobbied for the assimilation of Indigenous children through education. To this end, Wilson ‘recruited’ Anglican children to his ‘Home’ from reserves along the North Shores of Lakes Huron and Superior, from southern Ontario and as far west as the Niitsitapi or Blackfoot territories of Saskatchewan and Alberta. One of these early recruits, David Etukitsininani, died at the Shingwauk of tuberculosis. Wilson, fearful of not being able to recruit other children from western First Nations, carefully and kindly wrote to the boys parents before burying him in the school’s cemetery. Approximately 22 children died during Wilson’s reign and are buried in the cemetery. Of the 110 people buried in the Shingwauk Home’s cemetery, now located on Algoma University grounds, there are 72 known students buried ranging in age from 5 to 20 years. In founding the Shingwauk Home, Wilson leaned heavily on Ogima Shingwauk’s vision to create a great teaching home in the Bawating region. By mythologizing and misapplying the Ogima’s vision, Wilson was able to generate considerable donations to support his educational desires. Wilson ran a scheme, I would argue pioneered it, whereby individuals, schools, or societies would ‘adopt’ or ‘sponsor’ a boy or a girl enrolled at the institution. Sponsors were given photographs of the child, usually in a school uniform, with their name, age, and occupation they were being educated for. For instance, in an image from 1877 William Sahgueheway Washashkung (“Bright Light”) sponsored by the St. Paul’s Sunday School Society of London, Ont., was pictured in a suit and overcoat at the age of 16 being trained as a teacher. Likewise, Miss Peache in England sponsored Angus Naude Suhyahquahdung (“Proclaimer”), pictured in a military-style uniform at the age of 12 with the trade tailor listed. This transatlantic fundraising with images, letters, descriptions, and progress reports is a forerunner of modern mission societies such as the Christian Children’s Fund of Canada, now known as Children Believe, whereby you sponsor a child. Without these fundraising efforts the Shingwauk Home would have foundered, as it was largely an Anglican Church-supported and Wilson run effort in this period.

Article content Aware of his precarious finances, something sponsorship of students could not overcome, Wilson turned to government lobbying and child labour. Wilson’s government lobbying efforts secured him annual funding from Indian Affairs for a maximum of 30 students at $60 each for a total of $1,800. Even with these two sources of funding the ‘Home’ remained underfunded. Partly as a result of the underfunding, and a desire to impart ‘civilized’ work habits, Wilson implemented a system whereby student labour would support the school. Simply, Wilson sought to “carry it (the Home’s operations) on in the most economical manner possible with the view of eventually making it as far as possible self-supporting.” Both the underfunding and use of child labour would become the systemic norm as the Canadian Government with the various Christian churches opened residential schools across the country. Full government funding for the Shingwauk Home came in 1893, one year after Wilson’s retirement. Wilson was an early advocate for an expansion of the Home schools, albeit not the first. In addition to founding the Shingwauk Home, Wilson created the Wawanosh Home for Girls in 1877, which operated until it was merged with the Shingwauk Home in the 1880s. In addition to the two institutions in the Sault, Wilson founded schools in Manitoba and Alberta. The Washakada Home for Girls and Kasota Home for Boys were established in Elkhorn, Man., in 1888, eventually closing in 1949. Throughout his career in the Sault, Wilson lobbied for the creation of a nationally guided and funded system of Indian education run by the Christian churches, specifically the Anglican and other Protestant churches.

Article content To improve his own efforts in the Sault, the reverend embarked on a tour of Indian Schools across the United States. For instance, he visited the infamous Carlisle Indian Industrial School. Wilson was generally impressed with the U.S. system. For example, as a result of his travels Wilson adopted military-style uniforms for the students. He also used the information gleaned from the U.S. schools to advocate for a similar system in Canada for the great benefit of the Indian. Wilson’s tour in 1887 of the U.S. schools, like Nicholas Flood Davin’s tour in 1878, directly influenced his residential and led to the redoubling of his lobbying efforts. In the August 1887 edition of Our Forest Children, Wilson openly wondered, “How is it that in the United States, notwithstanding all that has been said of their cruel and unjust treatment of the Indians, they have some 32 large Institutions for Indian children, notably the Carlisle Institution in Pennsylvania for 600 pupils, which receives $80,000 a year from the United States Government, and $10,000 a year from the United States public?”, whereas Canada has no funds for the Shingwauk. In 1898, Indian Affairs created the File Hills Colony. The colony was designed as a settlement for residential school graduates in hopes of stopping them from regressing into their ways and being influenced or controlled by traditional Indians. Wilson began a similar experiment about 25 years earlier in 1874. This experiment took place on 123 acres of land at the mouth of the Batchawana River that Wilson had purchased. Foreshadowing concerns that led to the File Hills Colony’s creation, Reverend Wilson feared that Christian educated children would revert to their barbaric state once back on the reserve. He claimed in a letter to Liberal Prime Minister Alexander Mackenzie that “the best educated are the most immoral in their habits” when they returned to their home reserves. Anyone Wilson deemed of immoral habits or lazy would be removed from the community and returned to their reserve. Like File Hills, the Batchawana vision saw Wilson matching recently graduated girls and boys in an effort to create a Christian community that offered a better future for the graduates and their children than the Indian reserves. Wilson’s efforts led to naught. He could not convince enough people or the government to finance his grandiose plans. The File Hills colony would attract government interest but it too would eventually founder. While Wilson lobbied and wrote to various government officials of his plans for a colony at the mouth of the Batchawana River, a direct link to the File Hills colony is fuzzy.

Article content Like many IRS in Canada and the U.S., the Shingwauk Home had a print shop. In the print shop the male students printed newspapers edited by Wilson as well as stationary commissioned by Sault residents. The papers Our Forest Children (1887-1907), The Peace Pipe (1878 – ?), and The Algoma Mission News and Shingwauk Journal (1874 – ?) carried news stories, poetry, reports on the number of enrolled students, and ephemera that supported the civilizing and Christianizing mission of the school. These papers circulated throughout Algoma, Canada, the U.S., and even as far away as England. The printing of the papers served to train the boys in a dying form — hand printing papers on outdated equipment – to promote the schools and raise funds. Yet, within the pages of these propaganda based newspapers you can see the limited voices of the children if you read carefully. Nonetheless, the dominate narrative voice within the papers is Wilson wherein you can find details relating to student ‘recruitment’, missionary viewpoints, and a general vision of the superiority of Western society. As some of the earliest residential school papers, Wilson’s printing activities, while drawing from U.S. examples, served as examples for other IRS papers in Canada. Despite Wilson’s efforts to see the creation of an IRS system in Canada, he often gets a soft pass when it comes to the institutions’ legacy. Coming from Sault Ste. Marie I distinctly remember being told he founded the Shingwauk Home, spoke regularly or befriended Ogista, and eventually through the chief’s mediation recanted the assimilationist project. In many ways I found his representation as a ‘hero’ among the various founders of the IRS system because of his supposed change of heart very problematic. This problematic perspective about Wilson and the Shingwauk carried over into a person working for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. At a conference about Quebec’s IRS I organized along with a colleague, Marie-Pierre Bousquet, this TRC employee spoke to me about Wilson’s revelation and claimed that the Home was a decent place. The individual did not like my response nor the upbraiding from a Quebec IRS school survivor. Such sanctification or mythologizing of Wilson always rubbed me the wrong way whether growing up and attending school in the Sault or in my career.

Article content Wilson’s supposed recanting of his assimilationist agenda can be found in something known as the Fair Play Letters. These letters written by an anonymous hand appeared in the papers published by the Shingwauk Home shortly before Wilson’s retirement. On the surface, the author appears to recant for the overt control of Indians and poor education provided in the IRS. Yet, throughout the letters the author demands that the government stop interfering with Indian governments as long as these Indians are sufficiently civilized. The entire Indian Act from 1876 to the present is about the government controlling Indians until we are ready for self-government, which can be negotiated with Indian Affairs at the potential loss of reserve status and only if it follows the general parameters of Western democratic traditions. Hence, while the language within the letters is steeped in Victorian era contradiction and conceit, they still confirm the civilization agenda seen in Wilson’s visionings and Canadian Indian policies. These are not the letters of a repentant man. These mythologized narratives help absolve, hide, or elide the Anglican Church of Canada’s efforts to destroy Anishinaabeg culture through the Shingwauk Indian Residential School. Additionally, the myths help paper over questions about how much the citizens of Sault Ste. Marie knew and supported the institution’s mission – the building was a prominent edifice in 1875 and remains as such today. While the Sault Star did not exist during Wilson’s time, the paper did carry regular news about the Home within its pages. People drove past the edifice daily, albeit I have memories of my mother always detouring away from that section of Queen Street. Claiming Wilson had a change of heart and the institution ‘wasn’t that bad’ is a state of historical denial and public amnesia.

Despite its name, the Shingwauk Home was an institution and never a real home for the inmates it held far from their families and communities. Nor was Wilson a penitent who had experienced a profound conversion upon realizing the error of his ways. For me, he remained an individual convinced of Western civilization's superiority and the Indian's need to rise to that level before being accepted as fully part of God's family. Thus, as we learn of more mass graves across Canada, and perhaps in Sault Ste. Marie, many Saultites should re-evaluate their learned narratives of Rev. Edward Francis Wilson and their knowledge of the home and its associated cemetery. Karl S. Hele is an member of Garden River First Nation and an associate professor of Canadian and Indigenous studies at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B.

