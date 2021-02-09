Something sick about Canadian snowbirds flocking to Florida for COVID vaccinations

Patricia Baker
Feb 09, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  8 minute read
Seniors wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sarasota, Fla., in early January. Octavio Jones/REUTERS

My cousin, Clare Archer, has lived and worked in Florida for the last 25 years. She was interviewed by CBC several weeks ago about how Canadian snowbirds are finding ways to get to Florida by circumventing the international travel restrictions.

In addition to this, many are making appointments once there to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, also circumventing the wait they would have in Canada and most do not feel they are doing anything wrong.

Some who have been interviewed feel it is their right to get there, however, they can because they own property which they pay taxes on there. They insist that they are not tourists but instead winter residents and therefore theses complaints against them have absolutely no merit.

Clare and her husband, Tim, both in their sixties, hold American/Canadian dual citizenship, have lived on both Florida coasts and are not happy with this influx of Canadians who are flaunting their country’s travel restrictions.

They reside in Englewood, an area full of fauna and flora, with pine trees, eagles, osprey and a simple way of life in a less populated area. Life since COVID-19 has been a struggle and Archer said the pair have lived like hermits in order to avoid becoming ill themselves or spreading the virus to others.

The worry this pandemic has thrown at the world is a constant backdrop to daily life in the Archer household. The whole process of getting a vaccine appointment is an exercise in frustration. The actual visit to receive it, can be an all-day affair in some cases.

Getting an appointment in Florida for the COVID-19 vaccine is in many respects similar to trying to find a needle in a haystack. Archer told the Sault Star that she and her husband spent hours on the computer searching websites in order to even get an appointment, not alone receive the vaccine.

Remember that elderly seniors are the ones having to jump through hoops on a computer to make the initial appointment, then sit in hot vehicles for hours in line to finally get it.

Many are not successful and go home empty handed.

“Florida has 21 million people, and only 6.3 per cent of the population has received the first dose. Only 1.38 per cent have gotten both. These are Americans and you have Canadian snowbirds coming down and taking the sparse vaccine, taking them away from other needy Americans,” said Archer.

In her neighbourhood, which isn’t unique by any stretch, there are many vulnerable citizens, including the elderly and sick. There are Vietnam vets, who belong to this large demographic; they can’t get vaccinated right now because there aren’t enough doses to go around and the process to get an appointment can be very convoluted and frustrating.

One neighbour was deployed to the Mekong Delta for five years, inserting and extracting Navy Seals, the other endured agent orange and has had chronic lung disease all his adult life. Medically discharged at 19, he is now in his seventies.

Clare said there is a critical shortage of the vaccine in Florida, which she calls a “petri dish.” They are not in lockdown, no limits on numbers in stores, no social distancing in cafes or bars. She recently drove by the beach and saw the multitudes unmasked and crammed like sardines.

Archer asks why snowbirds would want to risk their health and wellbeing by loading their vehicles on flatbeds, shipping them across the closed border, then flying internationally, in violation of essential travel rules, only to meet up with their rides and continue south.

Although the number of snowbirds going south during this pandemic is a serious public health issue, those wanting sun and a vaccine don’t think so. They feel if they are “winter residents” they have the right to do what they are doing.

A Jan. 25 article in the Florida Times-Union, DeSantis: 22 per cent of Florida residents 65 and older have received COVID-19 vaccine, describes the state’s vaccination efforts, focused on administering its limited supply on people 65 years and older and staff members of long-term care facilities in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he believes protecting this elderly, vulnerable population is a highest priority because vaccinating them not only gives protection from the virus, but it also liberates them from the isolation and loneliness they’ve endured during the pandemic.

The article describes the status of the 22 per cent of elders who have received the vaccine, what is the status of the remainder of the population in Florida. Are they any better off? I am asking about the poor who can’t be on a computer or phone for days on end.

What about the elderly who for many may not be computer literate enough to get on to a website and succeed? What about immigrants or those who haven’t mastered English yet or even know what to do?

What about the homeless, who have next to no chance of accessing any websites, computers or pharmacies? They are human and should not have to go begging at the end of the line for the vaccine when Canadians selfishly jump queue in a foreign country because they have the financial means to do so.

Archer points out that many Canadian snowbirds who own property in Florida believe because they pay taxes, they should be entitled to be there and get the vaccine. But property taxes pay for fire service and garbage collection. Since the vaccine is purchased by the United States federal government, and snowbirds do not pay federal taxes, they should not be entitled.

She goes on to say that in Florida, anyone can find a wealth of information about anyone’s property through the property appraiser’s website for that county. It’s a wide-open public record that everyone has access to. All that is required is the name or address of said person as well as the county the property is in.

I would think that should a Florida resident want to find out if a snowbird owned or just rented their winter spaces, this data would open up.

In the official U.S. Department of Homeland Security Joint Statement on U.S.-Canada Joint Initiative: Temporary Restriction of Travelers Crossing the US-Canada Land Border for Non-Essential Purposes.

The March 20, 2020 document addresses non-essential travel, which is considered tourism or recreational in nature. I may have been born under a rock, but isn’t it still the same a year later?

“Non-essential travel includes travel that’s for tourism or recreational in nature,” Archer said. “Where do vaccines for snowbirds fit in to this Department of Homeland Security Joint statement?”

They don’t. But in a Jan. 8 column in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, David Fleshler wrote about how residents of foreign countries are travelling to Florida “to take advantage of the state’s loose rules on who can get a shot.”

He goes on to describe how DeSantis had “extended the opportunity for vaccinations to anyone over 65, even though there are supplies for only a fraction of that age group-and imposed no residency requirements.

A Jan. 20 report by Graham Slaughter, for CTV News, describes how the rules have been tightened. Now anyone with out of state ID will be asked to provide proof of residency, which could include a utility bill, property tax receipt or lease agreement.

So, in order to cut out what has become known as vaccination tourism, the rules will apply to anyone who owns property in Florida and resides there part time or full time.

These new measures are sure to make it much more difficult for those snowbirds who can not prove residency and protect the scarce supply of the vaccine. Archer, should she decide to pursue a snowbird’s residency qualifications in her county can easily find out if they are legitimate in their claims of residency and property ownership.

Aligned with this inherent feeling of frustration was Archer’s reaction to a CBC report, posted Jan. 8, entitled Ottawa snowbirds win vaccination lottery.

Ottawa’s Jim and Marie Morrisey spend up to six months a year at their lakeside condo in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., near Sarasota on the gulf coast. They were very happy to accept DeSantis’s offer to Canadian snowbirds who would be included in a state-wide plan to vaccinate everyone 65 years and over.

“We’re ecstatic. The adrenalin is going crazy because I had spent the last five days on the computer being perpetually disappointed. I’d be refreshing the page every second. I had our internet speed upgraded … last week for this purpose,” said Jim, a retired accountant.

“A new list of appointments was offered up at midnight January 6, 2021. Jim kept waiting up every hour and a half, checking the site and by 6 am it was open,” said Marie, a retired nurse.

What got Archer really thinking about these issues was a remark by a friend, who said this was not her image of Canadians or what they would do under these circumstances. In other words, it just wasn’t “Canadian.”

In a nutshell, the Morriseys jumped through all the hoops that Floridians do, if they are able, which so many aren’t.

They made off with what they called a lottery, in a foreign country, where its own citizens are suffering and afraid. Many do not have the resources to secure a vaccine, and to add insult to injury, these Canadian snowbirds realized they could book additional appointments.

“We were calling our friends saying, ‘We’re in a site where we’re able to make appointments, would you like us to make one for you? And they said yes,’” said Marie.

In my opinion, this is morally wrong. Why would anyone go through this aggravation to leave their principal residence in their own country to travel to Florida or any other state for that matter, and disadvantage the American citizens who still wait and perhaps may die?

Just because it would seem OK to buy every roll of toilet paper off the shelf when 20 more customers wait in line behind you, is it appropriate, responsible or moral?

No. Because it is based on privilege and self-serving ideology, leaving others to suffer because of your selfish assumptions that you are more worthy than them.

Sault Star district correspondent and columnist Patricia Baker is a retired Sault Area Hospital registered nurse, with more than four decades of experience in health care