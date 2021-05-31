The Giving Tree can surely be sustainable   

Article content

Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree is a child’s classic with the wrong message.

It’s about a boy who loves a tree. As he grows up, the tree willingly keeps giving him all his desires. It gives him fruit to sell, branches to build a house, and finally her trunk to build a boat and sail away.

The stump is of no further use to him, no longer providing fruit, shade or building materials. The tree’s self-sacrifice is a vivid illustration of our approach to nature’s resources.

Wherever we go we leave the land desolate by clear-cutting, open pit mining, water and air pollution, extinction of species, deforestation, dumping waste on land and sea. We even fill the space above Earth with space debris.

The boy in The Giving Tree never learns to share and does nothing in return for his benefactor. He is ungrateful and thankless, treating the tree as if he has the right to exploit.

His selfishness leaves nothing for those who follow.