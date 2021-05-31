The Giving Tree can surely be sustainable
Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree is a child’s classic with the wrong message.
It’s about a boy who loves a tree. As he grows up, the tree willingly keeps giving him all his desires. It gives him fruit to sell, branches to build a house, and finally her trunk to build a boat and sail away.
The stump is of no further use to him, no longer providing fruit, shade or building materials. The tree’s self-sacrifice is a vivid illustration of our approach to nature’s resources.
Wherever we go we leave the land desolate by clear-cutting, open pit mining, water and air pollution, extinction of species, deforestation, dumping waste on land and sea. We even fill the space above Earth with space debris.
The boy in The Giving Tree never learns to share and does nothing in return for his benefactor. He is ungrateful and thankless, treating the tree as if he has the right to exploit.
His selfishness leaves nothing for those who follow.
Selfishness breeds a nation of takers, like colonialists exploiting the wealth of a colony, leaving the indigenous peoples stripped of pride, livelihood and culture. It is slave traders snatching people and selling them as slaves in foreign lands.
It is the wealthy prioritizing their needs at the expense of poorer nations, like those hoarding vaccines from those in dire need. It is the shortsighted policy of living for now and letting the future take care of what is left, like ships which blithely dump waste in the oceans they sail.
A better solution is to prioritize everyone’s needs by sharing. Sustainability is avoidance of the depletion of natural resources by replacing and repairing what we use.
For example, planting tree seedlings to replace full growth trees cut down. It is a man dying from thirst who finds a water pump with a jug of water beside it.
He faces a choice: instant gratification by drinking the jug’s contents or priming the pump with the jug’s contents.
By drinking the jug’s contents he ensures nothing for future travellers. If he primes the pump, he has all he needs, and leaves the jug refilled for the next dying man.
No man is an island. We rely on what past generations leave for us. The Giving Tree can be used to teach healthy sharing behaviour and relationships to children. Otherwise it a recipe for a spoiled child whose parents will be foisting him on an unsuspecting wife. If the boy had planted the apple seeds from the start, he would leave a happy, healthy forest for his own children to enjoy.
The Giving Tree shows how today’s deeds have long-term effects.
Giving doesn’t have to be self-sacrificial.
It can be a joy, something we choose to do for the benefit of others.
