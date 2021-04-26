The meek shall inherit the earth

My biggest discovery came when I realized that always being right wasn’t important.

Humility as a moral character is ridiculed today, replaced by self awareness, self worth, self actualization, arrogance, pride, greed, and self worship.

They all worked tirelessly to improve living conditions for others, yet remained humble, never ego driven.

But many considered successful by world standards are bankrupt in spiritual values, rarely living happy, long lives and their families suffer.

The world practices selfishness, self worth and pride. Marketers promote flashy outer beauty and products designed to satisfy these appetites.

Meekness, like humility, seems nonsensical and opposite to popular measures of success- wealth, fame, power, strength, charisma.

Life was much simpler and happier when I didn’t need to compete anymore.

Humility is not selfishly ambitious, does not look out for its own interests but to the interests of others.

It is strength, which shows by modesty, empathy, respect, compassion, caring, kindness, self control, gentle, faithful, peaceful, calm, knows its limitations.

It is patient, never jealous, envious, boastful, arrogant or rude.

It does not insist on its own way, is neither irritable nor resentful, does not rejoice at others’ misfortunes.

It wishes the best for others, even enemies.

It bears and endures all that life sends.

Humility is not being unimportant or weak. It doesn’t take offence when slighted.

It does not allow desires to be the Number One goal. It prefers to serve others instead of being served.

It shuns publicity and is happy when others succeed.

It allows the team to take credit for achievements.

Humble people are always merciful.

The best gift they can give is always forgiveness.

They look for the positives in everyone and why people behave in contrary ways.

Instead of seeking revenge, they pray for enemies to be blessed.

They are content with their lives and do not constantly crave more.

They don’t need to butt heads and be top dog. They are happy to serve in the background, and follow “the first shall be last” philosophy.

Humble people listen to advice and admit when they are wrong. They learn from failure and criticism. They learn from everyone, including little children and from nature. They are open and not secretive. They realize they are not the center of the universe, but part of a whole.

They can laugh at themselves, and don’t take themselves too seriously.

They don’t complain, and always give appreciation and gratitude.

Humble people accept people of all races and cultures, and never behave in a superior way.

Humility is invaluable in all relationships. Humble leaders foster trust and loyalty.

Universal humility will bring permanent peace, when the weapons are melted down into tools and lions lay down beside lambs.

Reach Gene Monin at adios43@yahoo.com