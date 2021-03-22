The normalization of society
Normalization is influencing attitudes through which ideas and actions come to be seen as ‘normal’ and become taken-for-granted or ‘natural’ in everyday life.
Our views have turned 180 degrees in a few decades in terms of disabilities, and other spheres of society.
The biggest advance for people with disabilities was ground breaking legislation guaranteeing accessibility of all facilities to people with disabilities.
Until the legislation, most restaurants, theatres, legislatures, stores, libraries, arenas, schools, were inaccessible to people with disabilities.
People with disabilities could not be discriminated against in jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places open to the general public.
Designs for sidewalks, apartments, offices, and washrooms now include allowance for wheelchairs and people with disabilities.
Apartments had to be accessible throughout. Doorways were made wider. Turn handles replaced door knobs. Building entrances were installed with push buttons. Ramps appeared everywhere.
Another example of normalization is society’s views of people with learning disabilities.
It started in Denmark in 1959 with legislation that people with learning disabilities should have living conditions as close as possible to others in society.
Dr. Bengt Nirje was the earliest advocate of this, and in the early 1960s he worked to normalize people with learning disabilities, who have been treated callously throughout history.
He prompted massive changes to social care, and led to the closure of long-stay hospitals and institutions.
Schools had to accommodate children with disabilities,
This altered public perception of people with disabilities.
It took decades before a real attitude shift in society when people saw more and more people with disabilities out in public.
In 1974, Dr. William Bronston spoke at the Down’s Syndrome Congress. He had played a very active role in the movement for disability rights in the U.S.
He said, “Those with mental disabilities were still seen as ‘subhuman, as animals, objects or vegetables.’”
He suggested normalization could be achieved by replacing stigmatizing words with positive language such as “we, us, our, I, normal, whole, good, smart, adjusted,” rather than “they, them, those people, retarded, different, minority.”
Today we say “people with disabilities,” not “disabled people.”
“What should be the purpose of names and labels if it is not to enhance, to dignify, to normalize people’s images and expectations?”
“You are somebody. You count, and you can be in school, in work, in community, have fun, and able to have sex. You can live a normal life without being discriminated against, isolated, marginalized and hidden from society.” Electric wheelchairs and scooters have been a wonderful boon for people with disabilities.
Normalization is proceeding as the UN Universal Declaration on Human Rights (1948) slowly spreads to more nations.
All people, with or without disabilities, want is to know they are OK and accepted everywhere.
