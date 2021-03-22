The normalization of society   

Article content

Normalization is influencing attitudes through which ideas and actions come to be seen as ‘normal’ and become taken-for-granted or ‘natural’ in everyday life.

Our views have turned 180 degrees in a few decades in terms of disabilities, and other spheres of society.

The biggest advance for people with disabilities was ground breaking legislation guaranteeing accessibility of all facilities to people with disabilities.

Until the legislation, most restaurants, theatres, legislatures, stores, libraries, arenas, schools, were inaccessible to people with disabilities.

People with disabilities could not be discriminated against in jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places open to the general public.

Designs for sidewalks, apartments, offices, and washrooms now include allowance for wheelchairs and people with disabilities.

Apartments had to be accessible throughout. Doorways were made wider. Turn handles replaced door knobs. Building entrances were installed with push buttons. Ramps appeared everywhere.