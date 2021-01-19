Article content
We have had our first death in Algoma from coronavirus. Even though we have managed to avoid this very tragic event until now, and our active cases seem to be on the decline, it is a tragedy for the family and friends who are left behind.
The Province of Ontario moved into a 14-day lockdown on Boxing Day in anticipation of a spike in COVID cases during the aftermath of the Christmas season. As expected, the numbers of new cases spiked, ultimately bringing forth an extension of the lockdown for an additional two weeks.
Transparency from the top is a true ‘virtue’ Back to video
It leaves one to wonder if it could have been alleviated or prevented to a greater extent with tighter controls on the gathering and movement of people in Algoma. New case numbers are now on the decline and hopefully this will become more of the norm.
We have been reading a great deal about Sault Area Hospital’s CEO Wendy Hansson’s travel to British Columbia, a province that has pleaded for folks, especially from Ontario and Quebec, to stay in their home provinces.