Article content The beat, apparently, does not go on. Of course musical percussion will continue until the end of time in one form or another. The beat to which I refer is the classic drum solo. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Turn the beat around, bring back drum solos Back to video Remember those? Practically every live rock album released in the 1970s boasted at least 10 minutes devoted to a thundering solo, often wrapped by an eardrum-shattering bang on a gong. If there are any benefits to the current lockdown, it’s that music lovers are afforded an arguably valid excuse to log more time with their earphones in, or heads next to speakers. A couple Saturday evenings ago after listening to Randy Bachman’s Vinyl Tap — its cancellation will be fodder for another column — I decided to dig out my favourite Bachman-Turner Overdrive vinyl offering, B.T.O. Japan Tour, the legendary Canadian band’s exciting and apparently hard to find 1977 live album. I played the disc through and was delighted to rediscover Robbie Bachman’s brilliant drum solo, an at-least 10-minute indulgence in cymbal and snare play, accompanied by Bachman unleashing a number of “Hey, hey, hey, heys, “ prompting the audience to loudly echo his enthusiasm.

Article content I was probably about 10 when I grabbed a bus from the burbs to Uptown Saint John, my New Brunswick hometown, and unloaded the dough I had earned that week, from mowing lawns and collecting stubbies, on the counter of the Charlotte Street Sam the Record Man to acquire that delectable disc. And I clearly recall how good it sounded on my parent’s stereo, a gem from about 1960 housed in an actual solid oak cabinet. Hearing Robbie’s handiwork again got me thinking of so many other great drum solos committed to vinyl during that period. Far too many to mention here. But a few are certainly worthy of ink. From Day 1, music critics have almost universally panned Kiss, and it does seem a bit silly now for the two original members, both hovering around 70, to still be strutting across stages in their platform boots and, in Gene Simmons’s case, somehow thinking it’s still cool to spit fire and vomit stage blood. Off-stage antics don’t help, either. I’ve interviewed Paul Stanley, as well as relative newbies Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, and they’re all wonderful, exceedingly polite fellows. But Simmons, no doubt a decent bassist and even a better businessman, can often be a Grade A a-hole, unable to say much of anything these days without sticking his dragon boot square in his mouth. (Remember a few years back when he appeared to openly prompt people with depression to kill themselves?) And, yes, Kiss lyrics are often ludicrous. (A line from Christine Sixteen still makes me cringe: “She’s been around, but she’s young and clean.” Reputation-wise? Hygienically?)

Article content But every now and then you have to give the devils their due. And there’s no arguing that Peter Criss’s drum solo from the live version of 100,000 Years on 1975’s Alive! is nothing short of genius. I know nothing about the technical side of drumming but I’m certainly aware of what sounds good to me and what I deem exciting to listen to. Criss’s solo certainly ticks all the boxes and Stanley’s interplay with the audience still amuses. I clearly remember how his question, “How many people believe in rock ’n’ roll?” gleaned such an enthusiast, affirmation response. Getting back to Canadian rock royalty, who can forget Geddy Lee introducing the “professor on the drum kit,” a nugget from Rush’s 1976 debut live offering, All the World’s a Stage; and there’s little doubt Neil Peart’s five-minute exercise in blistering drum beating made Massey Hall’s old floors creak. Recorded music rocks, but there is nothing more exciting than witnessing professional musicians plying their trade on stage. My first real rock concert experience took place in about 1980 when the Canadian band Trooper played Saint John’s Lord Beaverbrook Rink. Being about 13 at the time and able to sprint like cheetahs, my buddies and I burst into the arena as soon as the doors opened and quickly secured spots directly in front of the stage — and dangerously close to the ceiling-high speaker stacks that graced either side of the stage. I don’t know if concerts back in the glory days of arena rock were actually louder than shows of today, but I remember that concert being so deafening my hearing was shot for days afterward, even though my ears were covered well at the time by an unruly mop of shoulder-length hair.

Article content Trooper was hot that year, receiving a Juno for Group of the Year and two Album of the Year nods for Hot Shots and Flying Colors, and the old LBR was packed to the rafters. I believe to this day I got stoned that evening simply by inhaling second-hand smoke from what the older kids were so clearly savouring. Impaired as I may have been, I do distinctly recall the spotlight shining on percussionist Tommy Stewart while he had his moment in the drum solo sun. I don’t recall which song the solo accompanied or how long the performance lasted. But it was magical to behold. Sadly, as the 1980s progressed, the era of drum solos seemed to lose steam. I, for one, loved British New Wave and Stewart Copeland, genius drummer for The Police, always ensured the skins remained an integral component of that band’s product. But, as the decade wore on, more electronic influences were introduced — I believe drum programming was a term bandied about — and it surely didn’t seem like humans were actually crafting Top 40 fare or much of anything else being produced. Of course there were exceptions; Tracy Chapman, R.E.M., Joe Jackson and many others, kept it real during that period. For many of those fed up with the way music was going then, Grunge emerged a saviour, reintroducing four-piece, back-to-the-basics bands. I could be wrong, as although I admired the genre, I was never a disciple of Grunge and bought few albums. But I don’t believe drum solos were part of the package. And I’m not sure if they’ve ever made a real return.

Article content My principal source for new music these days is NPR’s The World Cafe, and many burgeoning artists featured there are often more on the mellow side; Nashville artist Stephanie Lambring, showcased Wednesday evening, has a sound that could have easily emerged from the 1970s singer/songwriter era. If drum solos are, indeed, dead, the key question is why. Shorter attention spans these days could be a culprit; imagine the humiliation for a drummer to gaze out into the crowd mid-solo only to discover everyone’s either asleep, gabbing or gone off to grab another beer. The album, itself, in the digital age doesn’t seem to hold as much weigh. And as for live offerings … Perhaps playing the rebel card could prompt budding drummers and young music fans alike to demand a drum solo return. Introduce youngsters to everything Keith Moon, Ginger Baker and Tommy Lee, and tell them loud, repetitive drum beats will drive their parents and neighbours absolutely bonkers. I know a little about this. A few years back, a neighbour’s son practised his drumming day and night and, although the young man was highly skilled, hearing him at all hours nearly drove me mad. He’s since grown up, moved out and is, no doubt, entertaining another neighbourhood. Hopefully, this time, in a sound-proof basement. Actually my dream is for this young drummer to soar to the heights of music fame — to the “toppermost of the poppermost!” as John Lennon would have said — and, in the process, produce a live album boasting a mind-blowing drum solo. And maybe, just maybe, he’ll remember the guy across the street who just waved and never complained, and give me a generous mention in the liner notes. Or, even better, devote the drum solo to me. District editor Jeffery Ougler couldn’t very well complain about his neighbour’s drumming as his own bass playing at the time was likely as much a source of discontent on the street

